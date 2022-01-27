2023 BMW M3 Touring Spied, It Even Has Its Production Badges on It

BMW is preparing an M3 Touring, which is not a secret for some time now, and it will only be offered in Competition xDrive specification. Our spy photographers have spotted an example in the open, and we get to check out its distinctive elements.
Since the M3 Touring is set to be offered only in Competition specification with M xDrive, it will have the company's 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six-cylinder engine. The unit is set to develop 503 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 lb.-ft.), and it will only come with an automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive.
On the inside, we can see a set of carbon fiber bucket seats, while the multimedia part will be handled by the iDrive8 unit. The prototype shown in the photo gallery was left with a camouflaged dashboard while it was parked, and there are additional screens inside meant to help the engineers monitor key parameters. Those screens will not be present in the production model.
The M3 Touring Competition will come with a striking look, and you can see that on the prototype. First, we have a rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, along with four tailpipes and a different rear bumper design.
There is also a spoiler on the rear hatchback, but BMW has still integrated its rear wiper with a button on it, which is meant to open just the rear window, not the entire hatch with it. It is useful when carrying shopping bags that are not that big, and you just want to add a few things to the trunk.
Its profile is marked by big wheels that conceal big brake rotors. After all, this version of the M3 will have a bit more weight to it than the sedan, so all the stopping power in the world will be required. All in all, BMW seems to have the recipe for a competitive wagon on its hands, and we cannot wait for its official reveal.
On the inside, we can see a set of carbon fiber bucket seats, while the multimedia part will be handled by the iDrive8 unit. The prototype shown in the photo gallery was left with a camouflaged dashboard while it was parked, and there are additional screens inside meant to help the engineers monitor key parameters. Those screens will not be present in the production model.
The M3 Touring Competition will come with a striking look, and you can see that on the prototype. First, we have a rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, along with four tailpipes and a different rear bumper design.
There is also a spoiler on the rear hatchback, but BMW has still integrated its rear wiper with a button on it, which is meant to open just the rear window, not the entire hatch with it. It is useful when carrying shopping bags that are not that big, and you just want to add a few things to the trunk.
Its profile is marked by big wheels that conceal big brake rotors. After all, this version of the M3 will have a bit more weight to it than the sedan, so all the stopping power in the world will be required. All in all, BMW seems to have the recipe for a competitive wagon on its hands, and we cannot wait for its official reveal.