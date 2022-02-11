Alternate Verse Ford Crown Vic Also Went to DTM, Not Just Police and Cab Parties

Carmakers probably do not understand why, but traditional passenger cars are not really a dying breed. At least not in the hearts and minds of automotive virtual artists. Especially if they are allowed a proper twist.
Such is the case with Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who remembered he played with American “DTM” racers before. The CGI expert confesses to having dabbled with certain big U.S.-born sedans that were clad in racing attire. Such as a Group 5 Mercury Grand Marquis Wagon, or a DTM Chevy Impala SS.
Naturally, the “ubiquitous Crown Victoria, Police car by excellence, New York’s favorite Taxicab” was the logical DTM step forward. First things first, the author praises the alluring/commanding presence of the full-size sedan that only lived from 1992 to 2012. Yet, with their simple design, uncomplicated surfaces and cues, as well as “just the right amount of presence,” Crown Vics might go down in automotive history as timeless legends.
And the virtual artist is correct about his assessment that you could do about anything with a Crown Vic and this Ford will continue to look good, nonetheless. After all, we have countless other virtual examples to attest to that line of thought. Well, here’s Arellano’s also entering the fold, quite feistily and quickly – it's a DTM racer, even if only a digital one.
By the way, this wishful thinking project overtly entices us to imagine an alternate universe reality where Ford Crown Vics went racing in Germany’s DTM championship... but never forgot their (Police) duty. As such, the body kit keeps the law enforcement theme going, “with classic P71 colors too, using white, black, gold and a ‘detective spec’ dark metallic blue.”
Also, even the ADTR Performance livery (an automotive customization shop focused on Crown Vic and Panthers) keeps up with the same vibes, as it was “laid out to recall a generic police department scheme.” Now, is Luc Besson available for a retcon of the failed “Taxi” movie from 2004 into a new Police franchise?
