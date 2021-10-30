Singer Vehicle Design Is Also Into Timekeeping, Not Just Gorgeous Porsche Restomods

Anyone with enough money to foot the bill of a luxury restomod and the focused passion for air-cooled Porsche 911s has probably heard of Singer Vehicle Designs. And it’s not just a little classic car restoration and customization operation, as the company that was created a mere twelve years ago has quickly expanded all over the world.
Most recently, we encountered their newest partners in distant places such as Taiwan or Japan. Of course, their European exploits are also well-known already, thanks to Singer and Williams Advanced Engineering’s shocking partnership for the creation of the glorious 911 DLS (Dynamics and Lightweighting Study).
As seen during the 2021 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, these roaring 500-horsepower boxers are way closer to a sales reality than anyone thought, but before we get back to the DLS, allow us a little detour first. We promise it’s going to be interesting.
air-cooled canyon carving. Still, it’s a beautifully subtle left-hand drive 4.0-liter Targa model that features a carbon-fiber bodywork splashed with lots and lots of chrome to contrast the Rubystone color.
It also comes with “light ghosted side stripes and lettering,” while the interior is dressed in Dark Navy and has “leather weave centers for the lightweight carbon fiber track seats.” Those aren’t there just for show, as Max Power has a feisty naturally-aspirated, air-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six boxer engine that’s mated to a five-speed manual transmission – as per the client’s request.
All the cool little details – from the nickel badges to the Rubystone-matched bumpers or the ceramic plenum finish for the engine and the piano black back seats – converge to show the company’s renowned craftsmanship. But that also extends to stuff that doesn’t have four wheels or a steering wheel. Although, it does come in a rounded design.
Well, in case one didn’t know, since 2017 Singer has also expanded its operations towards the world of “high watchmaking.” And their latest introduction bodes extremely well for the recent Porsche 911 DLS by Singer program. It’s the Track1 – DLS Edition timekeeping counterpart, a watch that’s exclusively dedicated to DLS restoration owners.
Track1 at hand (pun intended), the watch features the same atmosphere as their Oxford DLS commission, with a grey dial, titanium accents, as well as a green textile strap.
Meanwhile, Singer Reimagined chose a 43mm case diameter for this limited edition, with the bezel, crown pushers, and case back manufactured from grade five titanium. So naturally, some of the aspects of the watch are fully available for customization according to the trim and details of various DLS commissions.
And, of course, just like any other Track1 watch, it also “retains the revolutionary, award-winning AgenGraphe movement, a signature feature of the collection.” However, in the strive to enhance a chronograph’s legibility, which is usually limited because the functions get too spread out across the dial, the company brought all functions in the center of the watch. Thus, it had also to create a “radically new movement architecture to create space centrally for the chronograph mechanism.”
On the other hand, no apparent sacrifices have been made, as the watch still features a 55-hour power reserve, compact dimensions, as well as a small number of parts (67 jewels and 477 parts in total). Water-resistance is up to 10 ATMs (100 meters/329 feet). As for the price, if one has to ask... Anyway, it’s only available upon request, and the watch is exclusive to DLS owners alone.
