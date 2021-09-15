$1.8M Porsche 911 DLS by Singer Is Probably the Most Beautiful Thing You’ll See All Day

A true motoring Mecca for driving enthusiasts and automakers alike, the Nurburgring is also the place where some tuners test their products. And we’re not even talking about Mansory’s wild creations of Liberty Walk’s projects in this case, but about something totally different and utterly cool: the Porsche 911 DLS by Singer.
If you don’t know what it is, then you should have your petrolhead license revoked. However, we’ll let this one slip and tell you that it was first announced a few years ago. The famous tuner then completed the first customer car back in March, and Rob Dickinson, the company’s founder and chairman, was the one to put the Oak Green Metallic-finished example to the test.
Based on a 1989 Porsche 964, it is part of a 75-unit limited production run. All of them will come to life at their UK facilities and were developed in partnership with different firms. Brembo, Michelin, Williams Advanced Engineering, BBS Motorsports, Bosch and Hewland are on the list. As for the DLS moniker, it stands for Dynamics and Lightweighting Study.
As you can tell from the pictures, the 964 in question has had its bodywork reengineered. And it’s not for show-and-tell purposes, because it has become more aerodynamic. The extensive use of carbon fiber has also made it lighter. The icing on the cake is the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six engine that pushes out 500 hp and can be revved all the way up to 9,000 rpm.
So, why did Singer bring it to the Nurburgring? Our spy photographers claim that it was for engine testing purposes. The company reportedly had a couple of spare powertrains on stage for what is, in theory, the most advanced air-cooled 911 restomod ever. The car comes with a matching starting price of $1.8 million and we think it is worth every penny to collectors and 911 enthusiasts with deep pockets.
