Gunther Werks 400R Isn’t Your Average Porsche 993

A post shared by Dan (@dan_am_i) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

An exclusive look at the special naked carbon fiber front fender fresh out of the mold today before applying the 7 stage clear lacquer. Can you recognize which other car manufacturers use this special carbon fiber weave? #bespoke #aircooled #carbonfiber #iconremastered #powertoweight #porsche911

A post shared by Gunther Werks (@guntherwerks) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:12am PDT