Gunther Werks 400R Isn’t Your Average Porsche 993

Singer isn’t the only establishment specialized in reinventing the 911. Gunther Werks is one of the lesser-known businesses, and one look at the 400R reveals how deep their passion goes for the 993. “Amazing” is the word you could be looking for.
First things first, let’s talk about exclusivity. At $525,000 without the donor vehicle, the 400R is no cheap thrill. Then there’s the limited production, with Gunther Works announcing that 25 is the maximum allocation.
With three orders to date, you’d better hurry if you want to get yourself a piece of the 400R. “We’ve completed final testing and are extremely excited to deliver our clients their 400R conversions,” said Peter Nam, head honcho of Gunther Werks.
As you would expect from a rarefied breed such as this red-painted restomod here, the 400R can be tailored to each customer’s needs and requirements. From the color of the paintwork to the type of leather upholstery and stitching on the steering wheel, the sky’s the limit as long as the account balance can handle the expense.
Tipping the scales at 2,700 pounds (1,225 kilograms), the 400R features plenty of carbon fiber in its construction, JRZ coilovers, wider front and rear track width (by more than 6 inches), and a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine that redlines at 7,800 rpm.
The free-breathing boxer is capable of churning out more than 400 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, putting it right between the Carrera and Carrera S of the current generation of the 911. But then again, the 3.0-liter turbocharged boxer of the current era has nothing to do with the air-cooled work of wonder created for this project. There’s no mistaking it, this is the GT3 RS that Porsche never made for the 993 generation of the world’s most celebrated sports car.
“I wanted to add something unique to my collection where I could be involved in the design process from start to finish,” declared a collector that goes by the name of Dan_am_i on Instagram. “Once I met the team and saw the facility firsthand I knew I was making the right decision."
An exclusive look at the special naked carbon fiber front fender fresh out of the mold today before applying the 7 stage clear lacquer. Can you recognize which other car manufacturers use this special carbon fiber weave? #bespoke #aircooled #carbonfiber #iconremastered #powertoweight #porsche911