Ford F-150 Lightning Wants to Be a Raptor, CGI Grants Its Wish, but What Say You?

Having phased off its passenger car lineup in the U.S. of A., focusing on crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, Ford has also joined the electric vehicle revolution.
Everyone and their grandmother have heard about the Ford F-150 Lightning, a battery-electric variant of America’s best-selling vehicle for 40 years in a row. It is listed on the official website with an MSRP of just under $40,000 for the entry-level Pro, going up to at least $52,974 for the XLT, $67,474 for the Lariat, and $90,874 for the range-topping Platinum.
A rival to the likes of the Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning throws its zero-emission powertrain, impressive towing capability, and open bed behind the passenger cockpit into the blender, sprinkling it with instantly recognizable looks, the latest driving assistance gear, and new technology features.
However, if it’s one thing that the F-150 Lightning doesn’t have, for the moment at least, is a Raptor version. The sportier model would give the whole range extra appeal, unleashing what should be some crazy straight-line acceleration numbers for a pickup anyway. However, while the Dearborn company doesn’t seem to be interested in making one, Jlord8 on Instagram did, and the result is quite head-turning.
Imagined in a single cab body style, it basically retains the looks of the real Ford F-150 Raptor while sitting closer to the ground. The lower section of the front bumper has been reshaped, sporting a fatter apron, and it rides on bigger wheels, shod in thin rubber, spinning around the red brake calipers. The whole setup makes it more suitable for driving to the mall and perhaps hitting the local drag strip every once in a while, rather than venturing off the beaten path.
But what say you? Would you consider spending your money on a Raptor version of the F-150 Lightning? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
A rival to the likes of the Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning throws its zero-emission powertrain, impressive towing capability, and open bed behind the passenger cockpit into the blender, sprinkling it with instantly recognizable looks, the latest driving assistance gear, and new technology features.
However, if it’s one thing that the F-150 Lightning doesn’t have, for the moment at least, is a Raptor version. The sportier model would give the whole range extra appeal, unleashing what should be some crazy straight-line acceleration numbers for a pickup anyway. However, while the Dearborn company doesn’t seem to be interested in making one, Jlord8 on Instagram did, and the result is quite head-turning.
Imagined in a single cab body style, it basically retains the looks of the real Ford F-150 Raptor while sitting closer to the ground. The lower section of the front bumper has been reshaped, sporting a fatter apron, and it rides on bigger wheels, shod in thin rubber, spinning around the red brake calipers. The whole setup makes it more suitable for driving to the mall and perhaps hitting the local drag strip every once in a while, rather than venturing off the beaten path.
But what say you? Would you consider spending your money on a Raptor version of the F-150 Lightning? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.