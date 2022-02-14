Carbon Fiber Chrysler 300 Becomes “E.V.A.S.I.V.E,” Figures Out Modern Derelict

If there was ever such thing as a “modern derelict” car customization niche, this part-carbon-fiber Chrysler 300C would probably fit the bill extremely well. Well, perhaps it will be known as a CGI initiator of some sort... If only we could get a good look at it, though.
Let us face it. Stellantis is the automotive world’s foremost expert in keeping nameplates alive for as long as anyone can imagine. And then some more. Take Lancia’s Ypsilon for example, as the new Delta cannot arrive any sooner. Or, if one needs an American example, the Chrysler 300 would also fit around the same narrative.
Having arrived back in early 2004 for the subsequent model year, Stellantis has only allowed the 300 series for a couple of generations as of right now. That would be during the same time other competitors have churned out even more. As well as killed off entire strings of nameplates to satisfy the new crossover, SUV, and truck gods.
Alas, they are the experts of immortal brands, even when their life hangs in the single- or dual-model balance. Still, we are not here to discuss these woes. But only to understand why an automotive virtual artist should give Chrysler’s 300 a modern-derelict kind of look. Something that is not really the norm, as the Rat Rod style usually tends to have to do with legendary classic cars.
Maybe Dom Host, the pixel master better known as altered_intent on social media, is on to something with this switch. As such, after recently getting into a truck-developing mood, he is back to passenger cars with a quirky development. Maybe he just figured that something modern also fits the bill of his extravagant, “beat-down” CGI style.
Gauging the fan base reaction is easy: everyone loves this “E.V.A.S.I.V.E” apparition. And the title is more than just a ruse. It also hints at what is going on with the Chrysler 300. As of now, even though Host promised more POVs would be coming to showcase the entire build in all its glory... nothing happened. Expect a quick making-off video in behind-the-scenes style!
Having arrived back in early 2004 for the subsequent model year, Stellantis has only allowed the 300 series for a couple of generations as of right now. That would be during the same time other competitors have churned out even more. As well as killed off entire strings of nameplates to satisfy the new crossover, SUV, and truck gods.
Alas, they are the experts of immortal brands, even when their life hangs in the single- or dual-model balance. Still, we are not here to discuss these woes. But only to understand why an automotive virtual artist should give Chrysler’s 300 a modern-derelict kind of look. Something that is not really the norm, as the Rat Rod style usually tends to have to do with legendary classic cars.
Maybe Dom Host, the pixel master better known as altered_intent on social media, is on to something with this switch. As such, after recently getting into a truck-developing mood, he is back to passenger cars with a quirky development. Maybe he just figured that something modern also fits the bill of his extravagant, “beat-down” CGI style.
Gauging the fan base reaction is easy: everyone loves this “E.V.A.S.I.V.E” apparition. And the title is more than just a ruse. It also hints at what is going on with the Chrysler 300. As of now, even though Host promised more POVs would be coming to showcase the entire build in all its glory... nothing happened. Expect a quick making-off video in behind-the-scenes style!