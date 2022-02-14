Dark, Lowered Chevy Tahoe Feels Like a “Shadow Line” Away From Vexing Sequoias

Without a shadow of a doubt, Toyota has had a great couple of SUV years, at least from the full-size standpoint. And both from the namesake brand and the Lexus point of view.
Everything started with the introduction of its 300-series Land Cruiser. Toyota then followed suit with related siblings, such as the 2022 Tundra pickup truck. Lexus did not want to come second to its mainstream siblings, so it threw out into the luxury world its LX 600 alternative.
And last, but certainly not least, just a few weeks ago the Japanese automaker completed the legendary SUV picture with the 2023 Toyota Sequoia three-row model. Now, all fans must hope for is the end of supply bottlenecks, as there are enough Toyota full-size SUVs (and a truck) for everyone. This, in turn, means there is a massive danger on the horizon for classic rivals.
Chief among them, if we consider the family-oriented Sequoia, would be the Chevy Tahoe/GMC Yukon siblings. No worries for GM enthusiasts, though. At least as far as the virtual realm is concerned, there are solutions to these newfound woes. Case in point, here is an example from Russia.
There, virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has seemingly embarked on a very cool “Shadow Line” SUV quest as of late. And it indiscriminately covers all the aforementioned basics. That means there are dark depictions of both Toyota’s 2023 Sequoia. As well as the GMC Yukon, among many others.
The latter was, until now, without its long-lasting group partner. Luckily, the pixel master has rectified the omission... With a little twist. So, here is the tenebrous, digital Chevy Tahoe to keep the Yukon company. And fight the possible murdered-out 2023 Sequoia builds from equal, virtually lowered, and aftermarket wheel footings. Fans might notice there is something amiss, though.
On this occasion, the CGI expert makes no mention of its ubiquitous “Shadow Line” series. This might be completely intentional, so we should eagerly await the version that comes with it. Or perhaps the author simply forgot to mention it also comes with signature attire.
