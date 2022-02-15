Digital BMW MZ01 Concept Blends Neo-Retro Styling With Built NASCAR Platform

While many automotive projects have no lone source of inspiration, sometimes they can be partially deceptive. Even digital creations have this particularity if you can get past the immediate outrage.
London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, has an outrageously cool idea for something Bavarian. Rather inaptly named the BMW MZ01 Concept, it blends futuristic retro styling with a “NASCAR chassis/frame,” according to the author.
Naturally, purists will immediately start howling outrage and run amuck as if there is a raging volcano eruption right under their feet. But let us get past the conventions. No classic M1 examples have been harmed in any way during the making of this CGI project. And even though the name suggests otherwise, this is not even a blend of M1 and Z1 styling in any way.
At least as far as we can tell, there are no signs of vertically sliding doors or a convertible roof. Additionally, this digital idea is mostly into racing, just like the original M1, more than anything else. Well, we are glad that we got that quirkiness out of the system. Now, on to the outrageous design traits.
There are plenty of those, so anyone can take a pick. From the Breadvan-like treatment to the deep-dish vibe of the M1-sourced wheels, everything can lead to ample polemics. Alas, this is yet another gorgeous example of what can be achieved when imagination is allowed to run loose, not afraid of breaking vertically slotted grille purist conventions.
And we already know Al Yasid does not care too much about keeping with tradition. This is best if you ask us. Besides, other people also think this digital project is among the coolest we have ever seen from him. Perhaps BMW’s designers might also want to look at what can be achieved when you start with an iconic design and think of ways to both pay homage and move the styling forward...
Naturally, purists will immediately start howling outrage and run amuck as if there is a raging volcano eruption right under their feet. But let us get past the conventions. No classic M1 examples have been harmed in any way during the making of this CGI project. And even though the name suggests otherwise, this is not even a blend of M1 and Z1 styling in any way.
At least as far as we can tell, there are no signs of vertically sliding doors or a convertible roof. Additionally, this digital idea is mostly into racing, just like the original M1, more than anything else. Well, we are glad that we got that quirkiness out of the system. Now, on to the outrageous design traits.
There are plenty of those, so anyone can take a pick. From the Breadvan-like treatment to the deep-dish vibe of the M1-sourced wheels, everything can lead to ample polemics. Alas, this is yet another gorgeous example of what can be achieved when imagination is allowed to run loose, not afraid of breaking vertically slotted grille purist conventions.
And we already know Al Yasid does not care too much about keeping with tradition. This is best if you ask us. Besides, other people also think this digital project is among the coolest we have ever seen from him. Perhaps BMW’s designers might also want to look at what can be achieved when you start with an iconic design and think of ways to both pay homage and move the styling forward...