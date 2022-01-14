Widebody Citroen DS “Slammed Baguette” Digitally Shows Exposed Hemi V8 Sauce

Referred to as arguably one of the most innovative cars ever built, Citroen’s original DS truly is something that transcends legends. So, is there another word beyond sacrilege to describe this?
Presented to the world almost seven decades ago, this marvel of engineering came with a host of revolutionary features and a timeless design. It is so easy to recognize. So, even today everyone has ridiculously lofty expectations regarding a potential successor.
Perhaps this is one of the reasons the DS Automobiles brand never lived up to the original’s hype. Or why are even pixel masters too afraid to imagine traditional modern successors. Frankly, we can understand their conundrum. On the one hand, it’s sad to know this icon has disappeared into the car Valhalla, potentially for good.
On the other hand, this is a legacy that cannot be tainted without fear of massive reprisals. Still, if one dares to play with the legend, at least make it so outrageous that no one will ever take it seriously. Case in point. London, UK-based Al Yasid, a virtual artist better known as al.yasid on social media, cooked up a CGI transformation that is both timeless and fresh at once. As well as completely unbelievable.
Yet, somehow, still lives up to the original DS’ spirit of innovation. With an orange Hemi twist, of course. So, the main highlight of this digital transformation (remember, no Citroen DS was harmed during the making of this CGI) is of course the American V8 lurking under the hood... Sorry, we got carried away. It is completely exposed and in plain virtual view.
Slightly hidden away, but still visible enough is a matching-orange roll cage for the entire cockpit. Which is a big hint towards the main idea. Alas, we already figured out this Hemi Citroen DS might want to digitally travel to an iconic track or a legendary mountain road for some canyon carving. After all, the enhancements point towards this being a digital hoot.
One that is complete with a slammed attitude, which is such a fitting homage to the hydropneumatic, self-leveling suspension). Also, a stylishly-concealed widebody kit, body paint-matching dual exhaust setup, and even front covered wheels! So brazen, yet so enticing...
