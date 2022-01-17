Modernized, Slammed and Wide Datsun 620 Truck Has a Serious 6x6 Digital Craving

Datsun may currently identify with low-cost vehicles for emerging markets. But its legacy is way beyond that, as Nissan allowed it a very cool JDM life both in the sports car and the trucking sectors.
Many Japanese vehicle fans will dearly remember its involvement with Nissan’s Z car series. Others will also not lose sight of its compact pickup truck series, particularly the 1970s 620 models and the 1980s 720 successors. And for good reasons.
Both are major darlings not just of the JDM aficionado base, but also of the automotive virtual world. As far as the Datsun truck is concerned, that’s mostly courtesy of just a couple of pixel masters. One of them would definitely be Al Yasid, a London, UK-based virtual artist better known as al.yasid on social media.
The CGI expert keeps the Datsun truck's passion flame alive in several ways. Including via modernized examples that were slammed into the ground so much that we think even ants would run away amuck with fear if ever real. Unfortunately, they’re merely wishful thinking, which is a shame. Especially considering the restomod traits or the ultra-widebody motorsport-inspired treatment.
Alas, this time around the gray, bagged Datsun 620 truck is not here to join the original in a futuristic blast from the past. Instead, it’s here to entice 6x6 JDM pickup truck aficionados. It’s a six-wheeler crave that’s getting scratched here, just do not itch for adding more wheels, as per the author’s request. After all, the truck’s wheels, along with the ones on the bike, should be more than enough, right?
No argument from us on the matter, frankly. Just that we would have loved a little more background. For example, why is the bike slightly orange and the truck done in metalized gray? Does it hark back to the artist’s previous Datsun truck, or is this a subliminal continuation of the deliciously outrageous slammed widebody Citroen DS with an exposed Hemi V8 engine?
