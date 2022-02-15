Porsche Taycan Cabriolet Is Ready for Summer, Looks Like a Very Expensive Hair Blower

Porsche has expanded the Taycan family beyond the Sedan. Thus, they now have models like the Cross Turismo, a jacked-up estate with plastic cladding, targeting people who are not afraid to leave the comfort of the tarmac every now and then, and the Sport Turismo, which is essentially the same car, bar the raised suspension, and additional trim.
But will we ever see even more body styles in the Porsche Taycan lineup? That’s a question that only the Stuttgart company knows the answer to, and if we were to take a wild guess, we’d say that they might launch more, and it is likely that a convertible won’t be one of them.
Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped sugardesign_1 from imagining how a Porsche Taycan Cabriolet would look like, using the electric vehicle’s design traits, and the open-top 911 as a blank canvas. The rendering artist has dropped no less than ten digital illustrations of the all-quiet model that put the spotlight on its rearranged pixels.
Instantly recognizable as a Taycan, it sports the same headlights, hood, and bumper with air intakes. It also retains the charging port on the left front fender, complete with the trim that extends further back. The doors have flush-mounted handles, and the side skirts and rear fenders are identical to those of the 911. At the opposite end, it borrows the sleek lighting signature of the Taycan and the bumper design.
If you zoom in on its rear end, you will see that it still has the ‘911’ logo. It also has the same interior layout, so the pixel manipulator should have spent a bit more time on it. Still, it is what it is, and considering that Porsche likely won't turn the Taycan into a two-door, with an open-top view of the sky above, it is probably the closest thing we’ll ever get to such a body style.
