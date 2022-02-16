Porsche Landjet Electrified Flagship Gets Imagined as Ultra Sedan Instead of CUV

Back in late 2020, rumors started swirling around Volkswagen AG plotting a flagship electrified or full EV. The rumor mill dubbed it something only for the “big luxury,” with just Audi, Bentley, and Porsche getting each their version of the project.
The hints were few, but there was one codename: Landjet. Obviously, it was not a private jet with wheels. But it might have the technology and presence of one. Alas, truly minute details have perspired ever since. Although, late last year, we reported that Porsche might have decided to create an electrified three-row crossover SUV, linked to Audi’s Project Artemis.
Lots of talk and no tangible results, right? Well, the good folks over at Kolesa were quick and hard at work to produce an unofficial rendering of the crossover SUV that might be coming by the middle of the decade. However, nothing seems set in stone, thus other options are always worthy of consideration.
Such is the case with their latest interpretation of Porsche’s Landjet version. This time around, they had a change of CGI heart regarding the potential outcome of the Audi-Bentley-Porsche flagship electrified project. With a little help from the peeps over at motor.es, who imagined the new model as a sleek sedan.
Interesting and perhaps not at all far-fetched. Porsche sells enough SUVs right now that it might not be afraid to try out new territories. Additionally, their Taycan success has demonstrated one thing. Fast, nimble, and battery-operated sedans might still have a future in this automotive landscape that is currently dominated by everything with high-riding ground clearance.
Sure, do take everything with a massive pinch of salt. After all, both news outlets are coming up with unofficial depictions of something that is incredibly reclusive and mysterious at the moment. Alas, we have a feeling that whether it is a new SUV or a larger sedan, Porsche will soon have another PHEV or EV winner at its disposal.
