Jeep Cherokee Chief Makes Digital Comeback in 2022, It's a Two-Door Baby Wagoneer

Thanks to the recently discontinued Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the availability of the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 in various models, Jeep is also a performance-oriented brand. But it wasn't always like that. Back in the 1960s, Jeeps were barely hitting 270 horsepower.
In the 1970s, however, AMC's range-topping 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 was good for 215 (net) horsepower in the Cherokee. It might not sound like a lot compared to modern Jeeps, but ACM's hauler was one of the fastest and most powerful in its class.
Having discontinued the two-door Wagoneer in 1968, Jeep decided to revive the sporty body style in 1974. That's when it introduced the Cherokee line. Two years later, AMC debuted the Cherokee Chief. The Cherokee's sportiest package at the time, the Chief, soldiered on until 1983.
Come 2022, and the Chief is a sought-after classic thanks to its wide-track axles, two-tone paint scheme, and big Goodyear tires tucked under metal fender extensions.
With no Jeep outside the Wrangler line available in two-door form, it sure seems like the Stellantis-owned brand could use a Chief based on the Cherokee or Wagoneer right now. But don't get your hopes up, two-door SUVs are no longer in fashion, and chances are Jeep will never offer one beyond the Wrangler.
But in case you were wondering how a modern Chief might look like, Instagram's "wb.artist20" just put together a digital 2022 version of the hairy-chested classic. And it showcases all of the Chief's iconic design features, starting with the black-painted area around the glasshouse and the matching stripes running across the doors and rear fenders.
Of course, it's a shortened two-door SUV, and it even includes side vent windows like the original Chief. It's equally rugged on off-road wheels wrapped in meaty tires and boasts flared wheel arches.
But while the Chief shared most of its design cues with the Cherokee, this modern rendition would look unique in the current lineup. While it takes some design features from the Grand Cherokee, it's obviously boxier than the midsize SUV. It's pretty much a baby, two-door Wagoneer with a bespoke front grille flanked by square headlamps.
Granted, it's not the prettiest Jeep out there, but it's a cool and rugged alternative to the Wrangler. Actually, I think this Chief would make a good competitor for the Ford Bronco. What do you think? Should Jeep revive the Chief as a two-door Grand Cherokee? Let me know in the comments section below.
