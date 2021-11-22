5 Barely Driven 1994 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Fresh Out of V8 Undercover Duties

4 Numbers Matching 1972 Dodge Demon Shows Up Nimble and Sporty for 340CI Glory

3 1988 Saleen Ford Mustang Feels Like an Intimate V8 Fox Body Eager to Be Driven

More on this:

Jacked-Up 1982 Jeep CJ-7 Jamboree 4x4 Looks Ready for Scouting the Entire World

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.