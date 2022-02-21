Dodge Viper ACR Gets New Ram 1500 TRX Lease of CGI Mashup Life, Looks Off-Rad

Internally dubbed VX I, the fifth and final iteration of Dodge’s Viper sports car was produced for model years 2013 – 2017. Completely reworked and packed many features contemporary with other rivals. Yet still not enough to avoid its demise.
Some say the VX I, especially the feisty Viper ACR variants, was the culmination of the iconic sports car series. Alas, it is also going to be recalled by history for being the harbinger of its downfall. Well, it might not be Viper’s fault. By 2017, it was already an automotive world that did not see a V10-powered car as something cool anymore.
Instead, everyone had their sights set on everything with a high-riding attitude. That mostly includes crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. But the automakers have started adapting. Even Porsche, now owner of the 2022 Performance Car of the Year (its latest 911 GT3) is trying to morph the legendary series into something that will sometimes cross over the beaten path with rumored Safari intentions.
Now, that means everyone is afraid that passenger cars are doomed unless they share some high-riding traits. So, it is not that hard for virtual artists to start imagining these things running amuck everywhere. Case in point. Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, has fantasized about the seemingly perfect way a fifth-generation Viper might come back from the dead.
Not as an automotive zombie. But rather as the dune-bashing cross between a VX I and the group’s current off-road king, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Well, not much of the latter can be seen in this POV. There is no bed or four doors, not to mention the hulking demeanor. Instead, the Viper took just some CGI traits.
Like the beefy, off-road-focused tire and wheel setup or the slightly higher ground clearance. Oh, and some plastic fender flares. Which, somehow, reminds us of the polemic-inducing 2022 Subaru WRX. Naturally, with the potential switch from its traditional V10 to a supercharged, 702-horsepower 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine, this is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.
Instead, everyone had their sights set on everything with a high-riding attitude. That mostly includes crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. But the automakers have started adapting. Even Porsche, now owner of the 2022 Performance Car of the Year (its latest 911 GT3) is trying to morph the legendary series into something that will sometimes cross over the beaten path with rumored Safari intentions.
Now, that means everyone is afraid that passenger cars are doomed unless they share some high-riding traits. So, it is not that hard for virtual artists to start imagining these things running amuck everywhere. Case in point. Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, has fantasized about the seemingly perfect way a fifth-generation Viper might come back from the dead.
Not as an automotive zombie. But rather as the dune-bashing cross between a VX I and the group’s current off-road king, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Well, not much of the latter can be seen in this POV. There is no bed or four doors, not to mention the hulking demeanor. Instead, the Viper took just some CGI traits.
Like the beefy, off-road-focused tire and wheel setup or the slightly higher ground clearance. Oh, and some plastic fender flares. Which, somehow, reminds us of the polemic-inducing 2022 Subaru WRX. Naturally, with the potential switch from its traditional V10 to a supercharged, 702-horsepower 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine, this is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.