Oh No, Not a 'Bagged' Bugatti Divo With Negative Camber, Please No!

We’ve all seen all sorts of relatively affordable cars on air suspension, with ridiculous negative camber, but never in a million years, we would have thought that the Bugatti Divo could get the same treatment. But here we are, face to face with one, and it looks just as stupid as it sounds.
Fortunately, it only exists in the digital realm, sketched out by Aksyonov Nikita on Behance, who spent some time on it, coming up with two renderings that show it from as many angles.
The hypercar has oversized alloys, with a five-spoke pattern and visible rivets, in an ultra-wide configuration, with way too much negative camber. The air suspension, which would adjust the ground clearance at the push of a button, is another defining feature of the project.
As if the whole ‘bagged’ stance of this Bugatti Divo wasn’t enough, the artist decided to give it a shiny light green look too, which can also be seen on the center part of the alloys, contrasted by the white lip. The French flag colors are still visible on the sides, whereas the privacy windows complete the redesign. Elsewhere, everything else is identical to the real exotic model born in Molsheim, including the crazy aero, front and rear lighting units, big wing out back, and quad exhaust pipes.
Back in the real world, production of the Divo ended last summer, with car #40 rolling off the line at the company’s factory in France. The final example put together features a blue paint finish, carbon fiber, and matte gold metallic wheels and is a true head-turner.
In case you forgot, the Chiron is completely sold out too, so if you need a brand-new Bugatti in your life, and have several million dollars lying around, then you will have to search for that perfect copy on the ‘used’ car market.
The hypercar has oversized alloys, with a five-spoke pattern and visible rivets, in an ultra-wide configuration, with way too much negative camber. The air suspension, which would adjust the ground clearance at the push of a button, is another defining feature of the project.
As if the whole ‘bagged’ stance of this Bugatti Divo wasn’t enough, the artist decided to give it a shiny light green look too, which can also be seen on the center part of the alloys, contrasted by the white lip. The French flag colors are still visible on the sides, whereas the privacy windows complete the redesign. Elsewhere, everything else is identical to the real exotic model born in Molsheim, including the crazy aero, front and rear lighting units, big wing out back, and quad exhaust pipes.
Back in the real world, production of the Divo ended last summer, with car #40 rolling off the line at the company’s factory in France. The final example put together features a blue paint finish, carbon fiber, and matte gold metallic wheels and is a true head-turner.
In case you forgot, the Chiron is completely sold out too, so if you need a brand-new Bugatti in your life, and have several million dollars lying around, then you will have to search for that perfect copy on the ‘used’ car market.