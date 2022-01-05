2008 Dodge Viper ACR Shines Brightly or Dark With 8.4-Liter V10 as if Brand New

Often it is not that easy to see both light and darkness in the soul of someone. But as far as cars are concerned, the well-known play can be as obvious as a stunning paintjob. Splashed on a street and track “monster.”
Dodge’s Viper will forever remain embedded into collective automotive memory because of its outstanding quirkiness. Many consider it a dream come true, others would rather go with the reckless sports car assessment. Any way you see it, we can all agree that it’s one of those cars that effortlessly stands out in any crowd.
And if that’s not enough, one can always go to the next level and have it dressed up as a special variant. As an ACR, for example. Like this one belonging to the fourth-generation ZB II Viper series that resides proudly with extremely low mileage in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
Right now, the dealership promises it has a mere 1.067 miles (funny enough, that translates to 1,717.17 km) on the odometer. And it’s not a member of the nasty TMU stable, but rather of the Carfax-verified variety, for a change. This is great, considering that we are also promised a showroom-like pristine condition. It is also an astonishing mileage for something that’s around 14 years old!
Anyway, the other highlights include the orange/black paintjob, a partially-matching black interior, as well as the beastly 8.4-liter V10 engine, and the attention-grabbing aerodynamic package. Interestingly, to many people it might sound like an overachievement, the Viper ACR rides on matching black-and-orange factory five-spoke SRT-branded wheels.
By the way, if the interior is more subdued with a black and gray detailing theme, once anyone opens the vented hood the Viper’s outrageous character shines brightly or dark yet again. Yep, the engine has a matching orange, black, and gray treatment for the entire compartment. Now, that’s part of the appeal, probably, for many.
Alas, there is always a slight problem that comes at the very end. This 2008 Viper ACR has an equally brazen asking price of no less than $159,900.
And if that’s not enough, one can always go to the next level and have it dressed up as a special variant. As an ACR, for example. Like this one belonging to the fourth-generation ZB II Viper series that resides proudly with extremely low mileage in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
Right now, the dealership promises it has a mere 1.067 miles (funny enough, that translates to 1,717.17 km) on the odometer. And it’s not a member of the nasty TMU stable, but rather of the Carfax-verified variety, for a change. This is great, considering that we are also promised a showroom-like pristine condition. It is also an astonishing mileage for something that’s around 14 years old!
Anyway, the other highlights include the orange/black paintjob, a partially-matching black interior, as well as the beastly 8.4-liter V10 engine, and the attention-grabbing aerodynamic package. Interestingly, to many people it might sound like an overachievement, the Viper ACR rides on matching black-and-orange factory five-spoke SRT-branded wheels.
By the way, if the interior is more subdued with a black and gray detailing theme, once anyone opens the vented hood the Viper’s outrageous character shines brightly or dark yet again. Yep, the engine has a matching orange, black, and gray treatment for the entire compartment. Now, that’s part of the appeal, probably, for many.
Alas, there is always a slight problem that comes at the very end. This 2008 Viper ACR has an equally brazen asking price of no less than $159,900.