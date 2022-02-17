Alfa Romeo Tonale Pickup Joins Digital Family Alongside Spider, Coupe, and GTA

Following a hiatus of more than half a decade, Alfa Romeo finally unveiled a completely new product to join the contemporary Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV. Their Tonale also marks the beginning of “La Metamorfosi.”
It is translated as the metamorphosis from Italian. And the idea has to do with Alfa Romeo keeping its sporty brand DNA intact while also thoroughly adapting to modern times. Complete with NFTs to try and boost the car’s well-known problematic residual value. As well as hybrid and PHEV powertrains for up to 275 horsepower. Among many others.
Naturally, this is a major introduction on behalf of a brand (and group) that is never in a hurry to do anything. Just look at the current state of the newly-formed zero-emission American pickup truck segment and notice there is one glaring absence. A 2024 Ram 1500 EV, of course.
No matter, because the issue – at least as far as Alfa Romeo is concerned – has been rectified by an automotive virtual artist. The pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media continues to unfold the CGI world's equivalent of this new “La Metamorfosi” seen in the Stellantis family. As such, there is an entire Alfa Romeo Tonale digital series in the making.
Everything virtually started with the official introduction of Alfa’s Tonale. Then, the CGI expert quickly morphed the compact crossover SUV into the high-performance Quadrifoglio GTA. But that was not nearly enough. Next, it was time for a Coupe-like five-door design study that aimed to give Audi’s Q3 Sportback and BMW’s X2 the digital chills.
Those who love summer road trips might also want to take a moment to admire the virtual Tonale Spider, an open-top aiming to restart the niche craving. And if that was not convincing enough, then perhaps Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz enthusiasts will relish the potential idea of a Tonale Ute!
Naturally, this is a major introduction on behalf of a brand (and group) that is never in a hurry to do anything. Just look at the current state of the newly-formed zero-emission American pickup truck segment and notice there is one glaring absence. A 2024 Ram 1500 EV, of course.
No matter, because the issue – at least as far as Alfa Romeo is concerned – has been rectified by an automotive virtual artist. The pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media continues to unfold the CGI world's equivalent of this new “La Metamorfosi” seen in the Stellantis family. As such, there is an entire Alfa Romeo Tonale digital series in the making.
Everything virtually started with the official introduction of Alfa’s Tonale. Then, the CGI expert quickly morphed the compact crossover SUV into the high-performance Quadrifoglio GTA. But that was not nearly enough. Next, it was time for a Coupe-like five-door design study that aimed to give Audi’s Q3 Sportback and BMW’s X2 the digital chills.
Those who love summer road trips might also want to take a moment to admire the virtual Tonale Spider, an open-top aiming to restart the niche craving. And if that was not convincing enough, then perhaps Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz enthusiasts will relish the potential idea of a Tonale Ute!