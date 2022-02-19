Porsche’s 911 GT3 Is 2022 Performance Car of the Year, But Was Favored by an Absence

More on this:

1 Porsche’s Love for the V8 Is a Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Gift for ICE Loyalists

2 Porsche-Designed Royal Falcon One Is a Spaceship on Water, Can Be Yours for $26.6M

3 Guardrail Jumps in Front of Poor Porsche 911 in Russia, Ruins That Pretty Body

4 With 800 Miles on the Odo, the Best Sports Car of All Time Goes for a Seven-Figure Price

5 Porsche 917K Gets Respectful CGI Upgrade for Some 21st Century Le Mans Coolness