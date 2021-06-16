2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Comes Standard With PDK From $161,100

Back in February, German automaker Porsche showed the latest 992-series family member of the 911 GT3 breed. Then, just a month later, we also found out the damage to the U.S. residents’ bank accounts when selecting the motorsport-influenced version of the updated 2022 model year 911 family. Now, as it turns out, Porsche isn’t asking a single dime more when opting for the Touring Package.
According to the company, anyone looking for a more subdued 911 GT3 that still “retains every ounce of the excitement, the feel and the performance you expect” can’t go wrong with the Touring Package, especially as it comes as a no-cost equipment package.
Interestingly, for the first time, the 911 GT3 Touring will arrive at U.S. dealerships (starting early 2022) with a standard seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission. Meanwhile, the six-speed GT Sport manual transmission is also a free-of-charge alternative, save for California – where it was deemed unavailable until further notice.
As far as the rest of the credentials are concerned, the engine, transmission, suspension, wheels, and tires of the 911 GT3 Touring Package are the same as on the standard 911 GT3. This means we’re still dealing with the mighty 375 kW (510 ps / 503 hp) car, but with a few omissions and changes. The most glaring detail is the missing fixed rear wing, which has been dumped in favor of an automatic rear spoiler.
There’s also a unique grille, high gloss anodized aluminum silver trim strips on the side windows, a complete color-matching front fascia, as well as a bespoke GT3 with Touring Package interior. And while it’s certainly not cheap, at least the Touring Package doesn’t incur additional charges. As such, the new version is offered at an MSRP of $161,100 (plus $1,350 for delivery, processing, and handling) on the U.S. market. Meanwhile, at home in Germany, the GT3 Touring goes for no less than 170,969 euros ($207,233)!
Interestingly, for the first time, the 911 GT3 Touring will arrive at U.S. dealerships (starting early 2022) with a standard seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission. Meanwhile, the six-speed GT Sport manual transmission is also a free-of-charge alternative, save for California – where it was deemed unavailable until further notice.
As far as the rest of the credentials are concerned, the engine, transmission, suspension, wheels, and tires of the 911 GT3 Touring Package are the same as on the standard 911 GT3. This means we’re still dealing with the mighty 375 kW (510 ps / 503 hp) car, but with a few omissions and changes. The most glaring detail is the missing fixed rear wing, which has been dumped in favor of an automatic rear spoiler.
There’s also a unique grille, high gloss anodized aluminum silver trim strips on the side windows, a complete color-matching front fascia, as well as a bespoke GT3 with Touring Package interior. And while it’s certainly not cheap, at least the Touring Package doesn’t incur additional charges. As such, the new version is offered at an MSRP of $161,100 (plus $1,350 for delivery, processing, and handling) on the U.S. market. Meanwhile, at home in Germany, the GT3 Touring goes for no less than 170,969 euros ($207,233)!