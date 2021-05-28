500-BHP Everrati Signature Introduces Type 964 Porsches to the Widebody EV Life

Formerly known as ionic cars, Everrati Automotive is slowly but steadily building a name for itself on the restomod scene with its futureproof electric twist. As such, these folks have been coming up since 2019 with cool EV conversions based on the Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda, Land Rover Series IIA, or the beloved Porsche 911 Type 964.
Actually, they seem to be properly mesmerized by the latter German sports car, considering they have on offer both Coupe and Targa models, as well as a Gulf Signature Edition version. Now the EV family is growing larger (pun intended) with the addition of the Porsche 911 (964) Signature in widebody form.
Everrati’s latest EV supercar restomod comes with flagship qualities, and the hero car is based on a 1991 example that underwent a complete restoration procedure before the 964 was modified to live a zero-emission life. It’s finished to “concours standards and offered to customers as part of the company’s extensive portfolio of restored, remastered and electrified automotive icons.”
Highlights include the carbon fiber body elements such as the steel front/rear wings, the hood, doors, and roof. The front and rear bumpers get replaced by genuine Porsche widebody parts, and there’s even a cool set of RS Cup air vents. As such, even though it stands wider, it’s actually lighter than its original 964 counterpart.
More importantly, the widebody 964 now relies on an EV powertrain capable of 500 bhp and takes its energy from a 53-kWh battery pack. With 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of instant torque at its disposal, it’s no wonder the 911 will sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in under 4 seconds.
Additionally, the car is capable of road trips of more than 150 miles (241 km). Furthermore, Everrati made sure the owner isn’t stranded next to a recharging facility for too long, as there’s fast-charging DC capability for a ten to 100% SoC (state of charge) in less than an hour.
Naturally, this EV jewel of a 964 doesn’t come cheap. According to the company, one needs to think about shelling out at least £250,000 (almost $355,000 at the current exchange rates) before taxes—and this quotation doesn’t even include the donor car!
Everrati’s latest EV supercar restomod comes with flagship qualities, and the hero car is based on a 1991 example that underwent a complete restoration procedure before the 964 was modified to live a zero-emission life. It’s finished to “concours standards and offered to customers as part of the company’s extensive portfolio of restored, remastered and electrified automotive icons.”
Highlights include the carbon fiber body elements such as the steel front/rear wings, the hood, doors, and roof. The front and rear bumpers get replaced by genuine Porsche widebody parts, and there’s even a cool set of RS Cup air vents. As such, even though it stands wider, it’s actually lighter than its original 964 counterpart.
More importantly, the widebody 964 now relies on an EV powertrain capable of 500 bhp and takes its energy from a 53-kWh battery pack. With 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of instant torque at its disposal, it’s no wonder the 911 will sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in under 4 seconds.
Additionally, the car is capable of road trips of more than 150 miles (241 km). Furthermore, Everrati made sure the owner isn’t stranded next to a recharging facility for too long, as there’s fast-charging DC capability for a ten to 100% SoC (state of charge) in less than an hour.
Naturally, this EV jewel of a 964 doesn’t come cheap. According to the company, one needs to think about shelling out at least £250,000 (almost $355,000 at the current exchange rates) before taxes—and this quotation doesn’t even include the donor car!