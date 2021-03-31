2022 Porsche 911 Costs at Least $101k in U.S., GT3 Bonanza Starts at $161,100

It was just last month when German sports car aficionados received official word on the introduction of the latest and greatest Porsche 911 GT3 of them all. Now it’s time for U.S. fans to find out about the damage a 2022 model year 911-series will do to their bank accounts.
Porsche just revealed the latest changes to its 911 lineup for the 2022 model year, along with the complete pricing across the series and a host of enhancements touching the perceived comfort and communications systems. Naturally, alongside the standard 911 models, the all-new 2022 911 GT3 is also available to configure and order, with the latter arriving at U.S. dealerships sometime before the fall kicks in.
Speaking of hits, the 2022 Porsche 911s aren’t exactly affordable, with the 911 Carrera base model going for at least $101,200 (before adding to the MSRP a $1,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee). Everything goes uphill from there, as the Carrera 4 costs $108,500 and an entry-level Cabriolet starts from $114k.
Our personal favorites, the 911 Targa 4 and 4S, can be had for $121,300 and $137,200, respectively. An upgrade into the Turbo family will set interested parties back at least $174,300, on the other hand. As such, some might prefer to wait until the GT3 reaches North American shores, even though it won’t save much money at an MSRP of $161,100.
As far as the promised upgrades are concerned, Porsche gives the entire roster of 2022 911s the latest generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). It combines major functions (navigation, entertainment, comfort, and communications) into a single 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, mirroring the operating concept first introduced on the all-electric Taycan.
The company has also decided to expand its offer for connected services from the initial free of charge trial period of twelve months to three years. By the way, wireless and wired Apple CarPlay is here to stay as well, and the German brand also offers Google’s Android Auto for the first time ever.
Meanwhile, the PDK-toting 911 Carrera, Targa, and Turbo are also optionally equipped with the Remote ParkAssist suite, with the bundle bringing with it Active Parking Support, a new 3D Surround View, and even more ADAS aids in the form of Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Lane Change Assist.
