2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Might Fear Just One Uncanny Foe, Its C8 Stingray Sibling

Now, with both ready to share the same enthusiast customer base, how do they stack up against each other? Edmunds’ reviewer Alistair Weaver thinks he’s got an early answer and decided to have a quick look at these slightly different looking yet “worlds apart” Corvettes. As it looks, it’s really handy to have a 2020 Corvette Stingray undergoing a long-term test procedure.
That way, it was easier to come up with this compare and contrast video (embedded below) that also strives to entice us with a Top Ten differences feature. Still, it’s not just a regular count because everything has been divided into separate segments – all of them appropriately tagged with their corresponding timestamps in the description.
And to make things even more fun, there’s just one winner for each category. But don’t think it’s all just for the sake of mindless entertainment. Despite that moment when the new exhaust tone of the Z06 causes a fight or flight reaction from the host, there is also a big pile of facts and a ton of shared info in the bidding to make the future selection process ever so slightly easier.
soft spot of coming in well below the ten-minute mark – the absolute winner of this comparison. But the ten differences (some were bundled in the same category, so there’s more of them, actually) do come with a bit of a surprising twist in favor of the Stingray from time to time...
We are not going to rob anyone of the joy of finding the winner in each separate category because every minute alongside a Corvette is always time well spent – double when there are two C8s involved, like it’s the case here. Instead, if you want even more Corvette soul food afterward, all we can say is that we embedded more Z06 videos below. Including the one with Jay Leno’s exclusive first drive.
After all, that one might have to serve us all very well throughout the coming winter. The Edmunds editor-in-chief, for example, is not getting the opportunity to drive the Z06 until next spring... By the way, judging by the license plate, it seems we are dealing with the same example. An Accelerate Yellow one, which came complete with the Z07 performance package, the ultra-lightweight carbon fiber wheels, and other goodies...
Now, a total of almost an hour of Corvette Z06 footage might sound like much at first sight. But come on, we are dealing with the stunning next iteration of the highly successful first-ever mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray.
The one that comes to the sports car party with a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) V8 engine that probably propels the Z06 well into supercar territory. Or the front of the racetrack grid if that’s your kind of drug. After all, Chevy does say it was “designed and engineered to act as a precision tool for the track.”
That way, it was easier to come up with this compare and contrast video (embedded below) that also strives to entice us with a Top Ten differences feature. Still, it’s not just a regular count because everything has been divided into separate segments – all of them appropriately tagged with their corresponding timestamps in the description.
And to make things even more fun, there’s just one winner for each category. But don’t think it’s all just for the sake of mindless entertainment. Despite that moment when the new exhaust tone of the Z06 causes a fight or flight reaction from the host, there is also a big pile of facts and a ton of shared info in the bidding to make the future selection process ever so slightly easier.
soft spot of coming in well below the ten-minute mark – the absolute winner of this comparison. But the ten differences (some were bundled in the same category, so there’s more of them, actually) do come with a bit of a surprising twist in favor of the Stingray from time to time...
We are not going to rob anyone of the joy of finding the winner in each separate category because every minute alongside a Corvette is always time well spent – double when there are two C8s involved, like it’s the case here. Instead, if you want even more Corvette soul food afterward, all we can say is that we embedded more Z06 videos below. Including the one with Jay Leno’s exclusive first drive.
After all, that one might have to serve us all very well throughout the coming winter. The Edmunds editor-in-chief, for example, is not getting the opportunity to drive the Z06 until next spring... By the way, judging by the license plate, it seems we are dealing with the same example. An Accelerate Yellow one, which came complete with the Z07 performance package, the ultra-lightweight carbon fiber wheels, and other goodies...
Now, a total of almost an hour of Corvette Z06 footage might sound like much at first sight. But come on, we are dealing with the stunning next iteration of the highly successful first-ever mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray.
The one that comes to the sports car party with a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) V8 engine that probably propels the Z06 well into supercar territory. Or the front of the racetrack grid if that’s your kind of drug. After all, Chevy does say it was “designed and engineered to act as a precision tool for the track.”