Porsche 917K Gets Respectful CGI Upgrade for Some 21st Century Le Mans Coolness

Some say that it takes little to become a social media guru. Others show that after plenty of hard work, even small threshold achievements deserve proper recognition. With a personal CGI twist, of course.
Unlike influencers, automotive virtual artists sometimes need years and thousands of genius ideas to gain widespread recognition. Not even a major daytime job does not warrant an ample following. Just ask Musa Rio Tjahjono, the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs, and his fewer than 25k Instagram followers.
Another interesting pixel master that also works for a real outlet would be self-entitled Porsche fanatic Alan Derosier. He goes by the simple alan_derosier moniker on social media and blends Lead Designer work at Kiska Design with drafting the CGI looks of Legend Automobiles’ feisty Turbo3 reinvention of Renault’s iconic 5 Turbo.
He recently achieved a new follower threshold (17k) on Instagram and that was clearly a worthy cause for celebration. Remember that he is a Porsche aficionado? Well, then it is no surprise that one of his “favorite cars of all time” is none other than the epic 917K. The version that dressed up in the traditional Gulf Oil livery to mesmerize both California streets and auction bidders...
Just like it happened with the reborn BMW “2022” that paid glorious restomod tribute to the Bavarian company's sporty 2002 model, this one too has a decidedly personal twist. Nothing fancy, as everything is kept entirely respectful. Yet the remastered sports prototype race car that gave Porsche its first overall victories at the 1970 and 1971 editions of 24 Hours of Le Mans still feels decidedly fresh.
No one is going to mistake this reinvented Porsche 917K as anything else rather than wishful thinking, for sure. But it still looks completely neo-retro futuristic and ready for whatever the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans could throw at it to fully test its endurance and resolve.
Another interesting pixel master that also works for a real outlet would be self-entitled Porsche fanatic Alan Derosier. He goes by the simple alan_derosier moniker on social media and blends Lead Designer work at Kiska Design with drafting the CGI looks of Legend Automobiles’ feisty Turbo3 reinvention of Renault’s iconic 5 Turbo.
He recently achieved a new follower threshold (17k) on Instagram and that was clearly a worthy cause for celebration. Remember that he is a Porsche aficionado? Well, then it is no surprise that one of his “favorite cars of all time” is none other than the epic 917K. The version that dressed up in the traditional Gulf Oil livery to mesmerize both California streets and auction bidders...
Just like it happened with the reborn BMW “2022” that paid glorious restomod tribute to the Bavarian company's sporty 2002 model, this one too has a decidedly personal twist. Nothing fancy, as everything is kept entirely respectful. Yet the remastered sports prototype race car that gave Porsche its first overall victories at the 1970 and 1971 editions of 24 Hours of Le Mans still feels decidedly fresh.
No one is going to mistake this reinvented Porsche 917K as anything else rather than wishful thinking, for sure. But it still looks completely neo-retro futuristic and ready for whatever the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans could throw at it to fully test its endurance and resolve.