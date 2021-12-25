autoevolution
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. C8 Corvette Drag Race Concludes With Obvious Winner

25 Dec 2021
Even though it’s never been developed to slay at the strip, the mid-engine Corvette is pretty fast over the quarter-mile. Chevrolet quotes 11.2 seconds for both variants of the Stingray, which is pretty good for a small-block V8 with 495 horsepower on tap and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
There is, however, a problem with the Euro-spec Corvette. More specifically, emission regulations have forced General Motors to downtune the 6.2-liter engine to 475 horsepower and 452 pound-feet (613 Nm) of torque.

In order to comply with the Old Continent’s emission regulations, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit had to install a gasoline particulate filter that captures soot particles as the exhaust gasses pass through the system. The soot is then burnt, and the filter is then regenerated at high temperatures. Capable of capturing 90 percent of fine soot particles, the GPF also takes its toll on the intoxicating soundtrack produced by the pushrod engine.

Given these circumstances, the Z51-equipped Stingray for the European Union doesn’t have the legs to hang on with the Porsche 911 in a straight-line brawl. The Neunelfer in the following video is the 992-generation GT3, a track-focused thriller with a motorsport-derived screamer that revs to 9,000 rpm. The German challenger also happens to be much lighter at 1,475 kilograms (3,252 pounds) and a little pokier as well due to 503 ponies.

We also have to remember that nobody makes launch control software as good as Porsche, and the GT3 is fitted with more aggressive tires than the Z51. As such, the Corvette had to settle for 3.7 seconds from naught to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) versus 3.2 for the Neunelfer.

Accelerating from zero to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) takes 13.9 and 10.6 seconds, respectively, while the standing kilometer is dealt with in 21.7 and 20.1 seconds by the C8 Stingray Z51 and the 911 GT3.

