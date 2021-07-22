2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Hits the Dyno, Flat-Six Engine Screams at 9,000 RPM

With Porsche finally rolling out the brand-new 992-generation 911 GT3, videos showing the sports car in all sorts of scenarios keep popping up on the Interwebz. We've seen it hit almost 200 mph (322 kph) on the Autobahn and then surpass its advertised top speed at a whopping 206 mph (332 kph). Now it's time to hear its flat-six engine scream at 9,000 rpm on the dyno.
The folks over at Biesse Racing just got their hands on a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. And in pure gearhead fashion, they put it on the dyno to rev it to the limit and check out some horsepower and torque peaks.
I'll be honest here. I'd rather hear the naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter boxer engine rev like mad on a race track, but seeing it spin the rear wheels in anger on the dyno is the next best thing. With no road noise and no tire screeching, a dyno run is the best opportunity to hear an engine's exhaust note in all its glory.
And this video delivers, as you can hear the flat-six climb from low revs all the way to its mind-boggling 9,000-rpm limit, with tasty PDK shifting in between. There's even some in-car footage focusing on the dashboard, so you can see the very moment the needle hits the magical 9,000-rpm mark. Some may call it over-revving, but I think it's something every 911 GT3 owner should do at least once.
The camera doesn't focus much on output readings, but you'll see the flat-six unit pump out 490 horsepower at the 1.40-minute mark. Torque comes in at 438 Nm (323 pound-feet), but I have no idea if that's the most the folks over at Biesse Racing squeezed out of this dyno session. For reference, the 992 GT3's official output ratings sit at 503 horsepower and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of twist.
The 2022 911 GT3 draws juice from an evolution of Porsche's already iconic 4.0-liter flat-six, offered in the track-bred sports car since 2011. The mill enables the 911 GT3 to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in as quick as 3.4 seconds with the PDK gearbox, on its way to a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph).
But enough talk, hit the play button below to hear that naturally aspirated flat-six scream like there's no tomorrow at 9,000 rpm.
