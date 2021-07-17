Vast 72 Concept Offers Exceptional Luxury and 3 Pools, Because 1 Is Not Enough

1996 Ford Bronco Gets Dyno’d, Still Makes 165 HP at the Wheels After 212k Miles

Initially based on a dedicated platform, the Bronco entered the 1978 model year on a shortened F-100 frame to compete with the Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Ford continued to make the Bronco with F-Series underpinnings until 1996, the final year of the gentle giant before the 2021 revival. 25 photos 4WD , the 5.8-liter motor was originally rated at 205 horsepower and 328 pound-feet (445 Nm) of torque, figures that pale in comparison to the EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine of the modern successor.



Fully stock, this particular Bronco racked up a little more than 212,000 miles (341,181 kilometers) in 25 years of existence. Up on the dyno, Landam Dorham of Late Model Restoration found that it still makes 165 horsepower at the rear wheels, which is very impressive given the archaic drivetrain and the vehicle’s age. With 265/75 by 15-inch rubber shoes and on 87 octane, the old-timer also produces 259 pound-feet (351 Nm) at the rear wheels.



All in all, these figures are more than adequate for a full-size SUV in daily-driving scenarios. It may not be the quickest highway cruiser on the road, but the



Part of the reason the



Part of the reason the 2021 Ford Bronco feels very different from its grandpa is the Wrangler because the Blue Oval took inspiration from the JL and JLU. Produced at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne just like its predecessor, the 2023 Ford Ranger-based rig has more than 100,000 firm orders to its name. The Dearborn-based automaker simply can't make them fast enough, which is why some customers have been delayed to the 2022 model year while many roof options have been postponed to the 2023 model year.