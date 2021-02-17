Two-Owner 1996 Ford Bronco U100 Shows No Rust, No Modifications

1996 is the final model year of the fifth-generation Bronco, which carried over the F-150 half-ton pickup truck chassis introduced by the third generation. Only 34,130 examples were manufactured that year, and the Bronco we’ll talk about today is one of the nicest survivors out there.
Offered by “floridaexecutive” on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $21,000 or best offer, chassis number 1FMEU15H6TLB88536 shows 112,242 miles (180,636 kilometers) on the clock. The mileage is backed up by a clean history report and a similarly clean Florida title in the second owner’s name.
Both bumpers are original and free of rust, and corrosion hasn’t worked its way into the bodywork either. Never crashed or bumped according to the seller, the U100 Bronco “starts up perfectly and drives straight and tight.”
In preparation for the sale, the second of two owners allegedly spent $800 to repair the rear window. No scratches or cracks are present on the dash or plastic trim, and the carpets also look alright for a vehicle that celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021. Finished in white over tan, the classy sport utility vehicle has to go because the seller “needs money for real-estate closing.”
Never modified or repainted, the body-on-frame SUV features body-color running boards and the 5.8 H.O. Windsor V8. The fuel-injected engine is good for 205 horsepower and 328 pound-feet (445 Nm) of torque from 2,200 rpm, and the transmission comes in the guise of a four-speed auto.
A final drive ratio of 3.55, a low range of 2.69 for the BorgWarner transfer case, and push-button 4x4 also need to be mentioned. No squeaks or leaks, no tears in the seats, the perfect-looking headliner, and rust-protected frame make this Bronco a very solid proposition if you ask me.
With nine days to go until the online auction comes to an end, this lovely 1996 Bronco is currently standing at $8,100 after five bids. On that note, only time will tell if the seller will get the $21,000 he wants.
