1949 Ford F-6 Looks Too Good to Be an Easy Sell

When talking about Ford’s F-Series, we’re generally busy covering what the half-ton models in the range are up to, be it the historic F-1 and F-100 or the present-day F-150. From time to time, we venture in Super Duty territory, but we almost never get to talk about the 2-ton F-6.
Made at about the same time the entire F-Series came to be, F-6s were, alongside the F-5, part of the carmaker’s medium-duty offering, and came in three variants, namely a regular truck, a cab-over-engine one, and a school bus chassis.
That generally makes them extremely specialized workhorses and not exactly machines you could take for a night out. This is why not many of them can be found on the pre-owned market today, and stumbling upon one that looks this good is something worth sharing, especially given how February is Truck Month here at autoevolution.
What you’re looking at is described as an F-6 in Red Vermillion, comprising a cabin for two up front and a wood bed complete with new wood sides at the back. The thing even has a big wood box in the back, ready to be used to store stuff.
The cab's doors open onto a very well taken care of interior in black and red, sporting a new bench and a new steering wheel in front of it.
The long hood up front hides beneath it a 239ci (3.89-liter) engine, probably the one the truck originally had on, linked to a 4-speed transmission. Some mechanical upgrades have been made as well, with the truck receiving a new alternator, single exhaust system, new plug wires and cap, and a rebuilt carburetor.
We found this one sitting on the lot of cars sold by East Coast Classic Cars. Buyers don’t seem to flock for a chance to get it, and the price was recently slashed from $52,000 to $47,000.
