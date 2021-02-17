1965 Volkswagen Type 2 Shines as Much as a Brand New Forward Control

In a world that is flooded with Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks, a Volkswagen Type 2 with two seats and a bed at the back sure stands out. Especially when we’re talking about one so well taken care of that it looks brand new.
Type 2 is how Germany’s Volkswagen calls a series of vehicles it makes starting with 1949. Depending on where it sells, the family is also known as Transporter, Kombi, Microbus, or simply Bus. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, people referred to it as the hippie van.
The moniker is still around, although it has long lost the appeal it had back in the days of Woodstock. And generally speaking, the world mostly remember this as a people mover, not in the pickup truck guise like the one we have here.
But VW made such Type 2-based workhorses as well, in either regular cab or crew cab configurations. The one we have here shining on our screens is a regular cab with hinged bed sides.
The truck was restored back in 1998 by a California-based shop called West Coast Classic Restoration, which handled the Taubenblau paint used on the outside and the reconditioning of the interior in salt-and-pepper cloth. It has been very well maintained since, and it is now selling on Bring a Trailer.
Powered by the original 1.5-liter flat-four engine paired with a four-speed manual and riding on 15-inch wheels with VW hubcaps, it was exciting enough to be featured in a magazine called Hot VWs, and could potential become a killer apparition at shows across the nation.
The Type 2 shows 85,000 miles ($137,000 km) of use on the odometer, and it goes as is and with a clean California title in five days, when the online bidding process is scheduled to end. At the time of writing, the highest bid for it is at $20,000.
