1971 Volkswagen Hippie Van Sells with Matching Sidekick

Even decades after it established itself as a symbol of the anti-establishment movement of the 1960s, the Volkswagen Type 2 is just as recognizable as it was back then. So much so, that Volkswagen is planning a revival of the iconic design in electric form.
The original Type II was first introduced in the 1950s as the first Volkswagen model to be made after the even more famous Beetle. It stayed in production for decades, and despite being originally intended as a commercial vehicle, ended up becoming the Hippie Van.
The model is so loved in some circles that even to this day we see older-generation Type 2s being restored, rebuilt, painted, resto modded, and even turned electric by means of e-Golf powertrain.
One fine example of how you can breath new life into a beat down van is the Type 2 we have here. Presently listed as for sale on the list for the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach in April, the van is described as a Sleeper Bay Window. And it comes with a matching ride-on for kids, just to be on the safe side.
The vehicle comes in a two-tone paint exterior (and so does the ride-on), and an interior finished in teak, and adorned with a holly wood floor and table.
The clean look of the Type 2’s inside and out is not just for show, as it is in perfect working order. The engine, in this case a 1.6-liter four-cylinder, has been rebuilt and linked to a four-speed manual transmission. The camshaft, crank and carburetor have been upgraded as well.
The van and its toy sidekick will sell with no reserve during the said auction, meaning there’s no way of telling how much someone will venture to pay for it.
More details about this 1971 Volkswagen hippie van can be found at this link.
