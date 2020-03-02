Custom 1955 Ford F-100 Is a Throwback to the Birth of the F-Series

For decades now, Ford’s F-Series is at the top of the sales charts when it comes to the pickup truck segment. Of the entire range, the F-150 is the undisputed leader, taking the top prize for popularity four decades in a row, according to JD Power.
The truck’s success story started way back in the last years of the 1940s, when the world was beginning to recover from the devastation of the second world war. It was in 1948 when Ford launched the F-Series in a bid to leave its mark on a segment that existed, but was nowhere near as successful until then.
For the Blue Oval, the F-Series is one of the biggest earners. The range now comprises the said F-150, the F-250, F-450, and F-650, together with their countless derivatives. But there was a time when the range also included an F-100.
Introduced as part of the second generation of the family in 1953, the F-100 is the successor of the half-ton F-1. It proved, just like its siblings, a hit, and was not until 1984 that the carmaker stopped making it.
Since that time, early F-100 have become the playground for the tuning industry, at least that part of it that has a soft spot for pickup trucks.
Belonging to the first generation, the F-100 you see in the gallery above is going under the hammer during the RM Sotheby’s Palm Beach auction in the third decade of March.
Its body, significantly enhanced through exaggerated parts, is painted silver, but with a touch of blue in the form of flames at the front, on the fenders and hood.
A V8 engine complete with Ford Racing valve covers sits under the hood, while the interior is wrapped in leather, and adorned with period instrumentation and a billet steering wheel.
There is no estimate as to how much the truck will fetch during this month’s auction.
