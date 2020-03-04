If Mad Max Needed One More Motorcycle for Filming, This Would Have Been It

More on this:

1 Mike the Bike Isle of Man TT Comeback Will Be Screened

2 Mad Max V8 Interceptor Is Now Cheaper, Could Come Back Home to Australia

3 Captain America Panhead Harley-Davidson Replica Up for Grabs

4 Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Pursuit Special Up for Grabs, Could Fetch $5 Million

5 Mad Max Porsche Boxster Is Real, Worth Just $500