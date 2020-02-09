Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Pursuit Special Up for Grabs, Could Fetch $5 Million

If you’re seriously into movie memorabilia, this is perhaps one of the most coveted pieces of movie history: the “last of the V8 Interceptors,” aka the Interceptor, aka Black Pursuit from the first two Mad Max movies starring Mel Gibson.
Although a version of the Black Pursuit also appeared briefly in the most recent Mad Max: Fury Road, it wasn’t the original 1974 Ford Falcon XB GT that had been modified to fit the post-apocalyptic universe and then shown in great detail in the first 2 installments. That car was at the Orlando Auto Museum in Florida, U.S.
The museum is now unloading it, along with several other items. Which Car notes that the museum in changing locations, but that doesn’t really explain the need to sell the most famous Australian movie car.
For whatever reason, the XB coupe is about to change hands. The listing over at the museum says information on price is upon request, but the same media outlet believes it could very well be in the vicinity of $5 million, given Steve McQueen’s Ford Mustang used in Bullitt sold for a comparable amount just last month.
The 1974 XB has a very interesting history, in addition to being featured in the most famous post-apocalyptic saga in the history of cinema. After production on the first film wrapped, it ended up being sold because production costs couldn’t be covered and producers tried to recoup whatever losses they could.
As shooting for the second film was nearing, the car was tracked down and acquired again, modified and given a new lease on life. But it would be dumped like a hot sack of potatoes again at the end of filming, spending many years abandoned at a car graveyard in Adelaide.
When someone finally took notice of it, they were shocked it was still running. An extensive restoration process started, at the end of the which the car was turned into a show pony. It was then sold to a museum in the UK and, in 2011, it was sold off to the Dezer Car Museum in Miami, Florida.
The Orlando Auto Museum is also home to one of the Delorean DMC-12 cars from Back To The Future, the original Batmobile, James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 and, legend has it, a Ferrari from Miami Vice allegedly made entirely of cocaine.
