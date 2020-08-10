Sofie, the World’s Oldest Volkswagen Bus, Is 70 and Still a Stunner

The Volkswagen Type 2 is also known as Volkswagen Transporter, T1, the Bulli or Kombi. Volkswagen started producing it in the Wolfsburg plant in the spring of 1950, with this particular one, chassis 20-1880 in a gorgeous shade of Dove Blue, rolling off the production line on August 5 of that same year. It is the oldest surviving, still street-legal VW bus – and it is still a stunner despite the advanced age.Sofie started out like all Bulli vans did: it was sold off to a local company in Hildesheim, Germany, for hauling goods. Consequently, it would spend the next 23 years going from point A to point B, carrying stuff, before the company decided to sell it off to a collector.Between 1973 to 1992, Sofie went under the radar, presumably being traded between VW enthusiasts and collectors. Then, in 1992, it emerged for sale again but, this time, the market had changed and there was little interest in a now-42-year-old bus that had seen better days.Tonny L. from Denmark found out about the sale and, realizing that this was the lowest chassis number still in existence, decided the opportunity was too amazing to pass it on. He bought the bus and made the trip to Germany, where, during one of the Bulli meets, arranged for it to undergo restoration. It would be another few years before it would be complete but, once it was, the newly-named Sofie became Tonny’s best traveling companion.Tony and Sofie traveled throughout Europe, covering some 20,000 km (12.427 miles), adding to the 100,000 km (62,137 miles) it had on the clock at the time of the 1992 purchase. They became regulars at Bulli meets, where Sofie could – at long last – bask in the attention it deserved.In 2014, realizing that he was getting too old for this type of adventures, Tony decided to part ways with Sofie. He refused to entertain offers from collectors and opted to hand Sofie over to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle, when the department reached out. Since that day, Sofie has been part of the VWCV’s Classic Vehicles collection in Hanover.The museum crew helped Sofie celebrate its 70th birthday with a fresh oil change and some cake. Sofie got the oil change, everyone else the cake.“Sofie celebrated with a small group of her Bulli friends from the VWCV Oldtimer collection,” VW says. “Rumor has it that they had fresh engine oil and a delicious cake. So bottoms up and ‘Cheers, Miss Sofie!’ - Here’s to the next 70 years! We love you!”