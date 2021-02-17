Holographic Hammer’s Reimagined Ducati Scrambler Is Simply Mind-Boggling

When it comes down to flawlessly crafted bespoke two-wheelers, we can probably all agree that Holographic Hammer’s moto masters are real MVPs. In the past, some of their juiciest undertakings have adorned autoevolution's pages with their custom grace, including a scrambler-style conversion applied to Kawasaki’s beloved Ninja ZX-10R.
Sure enough, it’s not hard to see why HH is among the world’s most reputed enterprises in this line of business. Without further ado, let’s dive in for a thorough examination of the workshop’s accomplishments on a ravishing MY2015 Ducati Scrambler-based venture commissioned by none other than Bologna’s revered bike manufacturers themselves.
The creature’s main purpose was to be submitted as an entry to the annual Wheels & Waves festival, but it remains a functional ride that’ll entrance just about any moto-loving gearhead. Within its tubular steel trellis frame, the donor hosts an air-cooled L-twin powerplant that boasts two desmodromic valves per cylinder head and a solid displacement of 803cc.
Up front, the entire structure rests on 41-mm (1.61-in) Kayaba inverted forks, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a single shock absorber. Stopping power is summoned by a 330-mm (13-in) brake disc and a radially mounted four-piston caliper at the front, along with a 245-mm (9.65-in) rotor and a one-piston caliper on the opposite end.
All things considered, Ducati’s 2015 Scrambler is a force to be reckoned with, but Holographic Hammer managed to make it even better. For starters, the craftsmen went about removing the bike’s original subframe module, which has been replaced by a loop-style counterpart fabricated the experts over at Cognito Moto. The new item comes equipped with an integrated LED lighting strip for a tidy look.
The custom subframe also houses a handsome leather saddle that’s been painstakingly unholstered in-house, while rear-mounted foot pegs were installed to achieve a tougher riding stance. On the other end, the Kayaba forks were discarded to make way for top-shelf 43-mm (1.7-in) inverted alternatives from Showa’s mighty range.
Furthermore, they disposed of the machine’s stock brake discs and calipers. In their stead, we notice Beringer front and rear brake setups that’ll handle stopping power without breaking a sweat. To reduce unsprung weight, the beast received a pair of Rotobox carbon fiber hoops, hugged by high-performance Pirelli rubber on both ends.
In terms of powertrain enhancements, these are limited to a revised exhaust system, topped with a state-of-the-art muffler from Werkes USA. The finishing touches come in the forms of unique engine covers and a one-off wiring harness. Long story short, Holographic Hammer’s unique entity is as classy as it is rugged.
