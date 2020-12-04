Imagine Driving Home for Christmas in This 1949 Ford Truck

In most parts of the world, winter has arrived. That means we’ll soon be getting snow, cold and high winds, but also the most beautiful time of the year. And this year, perhaps more than any other, snow, cold and high winds will not stop us from enjoying the holidays. But that doesn't mean they’ll not be putting up a fight.
Where possible, people will spend Christmas together, as they always have. In some cases getting to their destination might prove difficult if winter too decides to hit us hard. But not if you’re the owner of this 1949 Ford truck.
This one is described as being an F-5, and like all Fs, it too is part of the Blue Oval’s long-running and very successful F-Series. Together with the F-6, it was offered from the family’s early years as a medium-duty truck, playing in the up to 2.5-tons category, and proved quite the hit in its respective segment back in the day. Both were offered in several body styles, ranging from conventional configurations to cab-over.
Unlike its smaller half-ton siblings, though, the F-5 is not exactly a preferred choice for the custom industry. Still, there are enthusiasts out there willing to pay good money to get their hands on one, hence from time to time, we’re treated with stunning F-5s.
That’s the case with the one here. Featured in Mecum’s Houston, Texas auction this week, it quickly went to someone in exchange for $23,100.
Sporting a red and black interior over a similarly-colored interior, the truck looks like the perfect ride for a snowy Christmas. It’s high enough not to get stuck in the white powder, the 1970s Ford engine and 4-speed manual transmission are there to help it along if it does, and there’s enough room in the back to carry all those gifts.
This one is described as being an F-5, and like all Fs, it too is part of the Blue Oval’s long-running and very successful F-Series. Together with the F-6, it was offered from the family’s early years as a medium-duty truck, playing in the up to 2.5-tons category, and proved quite the hit in its respective segment back in the day. Both were offered in several body styles, ranging from conventional configurations to cab-over.
Unlike its smaller half-ton siblings, though, the F-5 is not exactly a preferred choice for the custom industry. Still, there are enthusiasts out there willing to pay good money to get their hands on one, hence from time to time, we’re treated with stunning F-5s.
That’s the case with the one here. Featured in Mecum’s Houston, Texas auction this week, it quickly went to someone in exchange for $23,100.
Sporting a red and black interior over a similarly-colored interior, the truck looks like the perfect ride for a snowy Christmas. It’s high enough not to get stuck in the white powder, the 1970s Ford engine and 4-speed manual transmission are there to help it along if it does, and there’s enough room in the back to carry all those gifts.