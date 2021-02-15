1954 Ford F-100 Is a 370 HP Speck of Pickup Truck Cool in Bronze and Brown

We could probably spend a lifetime talking about customized pickup trucks of old. Between the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet C/K, there are so many such machines out there it is nearly impossible not to stumble upon at least one while surfing the web for something cool to learn about.
Such diversity comes with its share of downsides though, the most important of which being the fact that builders need to go out of their way to make something that really stands out in such a packed crowd of projects.
We reckon this particular F-100 sure stands out, and it does so thanks to a clever choice of colors to use on its body. The lower part, meaning the fenders and running boards, are wrapped in something borderline black called dark brown, while the hood, doors, and sides come in bronze. The roof tops it off in dark brown again, and the whole thing ends in an oak bed at the back.
The interior is perfectly made to match, with extensive use of brown all around (in our view, some black here and there would not have hurt), from the bench seat to the dashboard holding VDO classic gauges and a JVC stereo sound system.
Under the hood, which was converted to a front tilt format, the unnamed builders of this F-100 placed a 306ci (5.0-liter) Windsor engine running a Holley dual-feed carburetor and a 3-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain is rated at 370 hp, and comes with a little over 2,400 miles (3,800 km) of use.
The truck looks particularly well cared for because probably that’s the case. We're told it spent its last 40 years in possession of a single owner, who had it restored to its present condition in 2012.
For whatever reason, this truck gem is up for grabs, going on AutoBarn for $62,995.
We reckon this particular F-100 sure stands out, and it does so thanks to a clever choice of colors to use on its body. The lower part, meaning the fenders and running boards, are wrapped in something borderline black called dark brown, while the hood, doors, and sides come in bronze. The roof tops it off in dark brown again, and the whole thing ends in an oak bed at the back.
The interior is perfectly made to match, with extensive use of brown all around (in our view, some black here and there would not have hurt), from the bench seat to the dashboard holding VDO classic gauges and a JVC stereo sound system.
Under the hood, which was converted to a front tilt format, the unnamed builders of this F-100 placed a 306ci (5.0-liter) Windsor engine running a Holley dual-feed carburetor and a 3-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain is rated at 370 hp, and comes with a little over 2,400 miles (3,800 km) of use.
The truck looks particularly well cared for because probably that’s the case. We're told it spent its last 40 years in possession of a single owner, who had it restored to its present condition in 2012.
For whatever reason, this truck gem is up for grabs, going on AutoBarn for $62,995.