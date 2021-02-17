Looking for a Used Truck Under $10K? These Are the Five Most Reliable Models

Unlike other SUVs or passenger cars, trucks are usually put to work, so buying a used one is never an easy task, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Based on customer reports, we compiled a list of the five most reliable options available out there to help narrow the search.
The first step of the buying process should be organizing your budget. We suggest that you don’t spend all the money you have available on the truck and keep at least $1,000 for things like a Pre-Purchase Inspection (PPI), an oil change, or a new set of tires.
Regardless of what model you choose, it must have a full-service history. Without it, you won’t know for sure how well it was maintained, and you might end up with expensive ‘surprises’ in just a few months.
Even if it looks impeccable and has a full-service history, you should still take the truck to a dealer for a PPI to avoid buying one with hidden issues. This inspection will cost between $150 and $300, depending on the dealer, but it will give you peace of mind. Twelfth-generation Ford F-150 (MY2009-2014)
This generation gives you a modern, capable full-sized truck with a decent-looking cabin, loads of modern tech features, and a variety of powertrains to choose from for an unbeatable price. It’s by far the least reliable truck from our list, but considering the model’s popularity, we decided to give it a chance.
Early models (2009-2010) were only available with 4.6-liter V8, which has a bad reputation in terms of reliability, so unless you find one in mint condition, with a full-service history, you should avoid this engine.
Models from 2011 onwards are available with a 302-hp 3.7-liter Cyclone V6 (called Duratec 37), a 365-hp 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6, or a 360-hp 5.0-liter Coyote V8 which are far more reliable. A truck equipped with one of these powerplants might stretch your budget, but if you want a cheap, modern, and reliable F-150, then these engine options are what you should look for. Second-generation Toyota Tacoma (MY2005–2015)
Tacoma is no exception. Launched in 2004 at the Chicago Auto Show, the second-generation model is bigger and much improved compared to its predecessor.
It comes with either a fuel-efficient 159-hp 2.7-liter four-cylinder or a capable 236-hp 4.0-liter V6, which are both known for their rock-solid reliability. The latter offers a max payload rating of 1,650 lbs (748 kg) and a max tow rating of 6,500 lbs (2,948 kg).
Customers have reported issues with the paintwork or radio malfunctions, but from a mechanical standpoint, this truck is almost bulletproof.
Like most Toyotas, this truck has excellent safety ratings and has made a name for itself among off-road fanatics for its capability, reliability, and wide range of aftermarket customization options.
Don’t expect to find a fully loaded 4WD model with low mileage for under $10,000, but a decent rear-wheel drive V6 Tacoma with all the basic features can be yours for around $9,000. Second-generation Nissan Frontier (MY2005-2021)
Models under $10K on the used market are available with either a 261-hp 4.0-liter V6 or a 152-hp 2.5-liter inline-four, both of which are extremely reliable.
Early models (2005-2008) have problems with the radiator that end up destroying the automatic transmissions, so avoid these model years unless you find one that has a rebuilt transmission or comes with a manual gearbox. The most reliable models, according to customer reports, were built from 2009 onwards.
Unlike the Tacoma, this truck is far more affordable, and there are plenty of well-equipped, 4WD V6 models to choose from. First-generation Honda Ridgeline (MY2006-2014)
Honda. The company’s first foray into the world of pickup trucks began in 2005 when it unveiled the innovative Ridgeline unibody pickup.
It comes with an in-bed trunk, a dual-action tailgate, a dent, and a corrosion-proof half-ton composite bed, not to mention the fully independent suspension that makes it the best handling truck on our list.
All models come with an innovative 4WD system, a five-speed automatic, and a 250-hp 3.5-liter V6. The Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg) and has a maximum payload of up to 1,546 lbs (701 kg). It also offers a surprisingly spacious cabin for a mid-size truck and all the basic features you could ask for.
Models from 2009 onwards are especially reliable, receiving positive reviews from a huge number of owners, and you can find plenty of them under the $10k mark. Second-generation Toyota Tundra (MY2007-present)
Tundra is one of the most reliable pickup trucks out there. However, don’t expect too many options under $10,000. Still, if you’re looking for a basic 2WD full-size truck that won’t require expensive repairs, there are several available options.
The Tundra comes with a variety of V6 and V8 engines, depending on the model year, and all of them are extremely solid. The same can be said about the five- or six-speed automatic gearboxes built by Aisin-Warner.
Out of all model years, the 2007 version has the most negative reviews, with some owners reporting issues with the injection air pump. Nevertheless, if you find one that had this part replaced, you shouldn’t have any major problems.
In conclusion, if reliability is the main quality that you look for and you don't chase a particular model or the best hauling and towing ratings, the Ridgeline should be your best bet. For $10,000, there are plenty of well-equipped models out there, and the comfort and handling it offers are unbeatable.
If you’re looking for a reliable full-size truck that you’ll be using primarily for work, then a Tundra is the obvious choice. It’s extremely reliable and one of the most capable trucks you can find.
Regardless of what model you choose, it must have a full-service history. Without it, you won’t know for sure how well it was maintained, and you might end up with expensive ‘surprises’ in just a few months.
Even if it looks impeccable and has a full-service history, you should still take the truck to a dealer for a PPI to avoid buying one with hidden issues. This inspection will cost between $150 and $300, depending on the dealer, but it will give you peace of mind. Twelfth-generation Ford F-150 (MY2009-2014)
This generation gives you a modern, capable full-sized truck with a decent-looking cabin, loads of modern tech features, and a variety of powertrains to choose from for an unbeatable price. It’s by far the least reliable truck from our list, but considering the model’s popularity, we decided to give it a chance.
Early models (2009-2010) were only available with 4.6-liter V8, which has a bad reputation in terms of reliability, so unless you find one in mint condition, with a full-service history, you should avoid this engine.
Models from 2011 onwards are available with a 302-hp 3.7-liter Cyclone V6 (called Duratec 37), a 365-hp 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6, or a 360-hp 5.0-liter Coyote V8 which are far more reliable. A truck equipped with one of these powerplants might stretch your budget, but if you want a cheap, modern, and reliable F-150, then these engine options are what you should look for. Second-generation Toyota Tacoma (MY2005–2015)
Tacoma is no exception. Launched in 2004 at the Chicago Auto Show, the second-generation model is bigger and much improved compared to its predecessor.
It comes with either a fuel-efficient 159-hp 2.7-liter four-cylinder or a capable 236-hp 4.0-liter V6, which are both known for their rock-solid reliability. The latter offers a max payload rating of 1,650 lbs (748 kg) and a max tow rating of 6,500 lbs (2,948 kg).
Customers have reported issues with the paintwork or radio malfunctions, but from a mechanical standpoint, this truck is almost bulletproof.
Like most Toyotas, this truck has excellent safety ratings and has made a name for itself among off-road fanatics for its capability, reliability, and wide range of aftermarket customization options.
Don’t expect to find a fully loaded 4WD model with low mileage for under $10,000, but a decent rear-wheel drive V6 Tacoma with all the basic features can be yours for around $9,000. Second-generation Nissan Frontier (MY2005-2021)
Models under $10K on the used market are available with either a 261-hp 4.0-liter V6 or a 152-hp 2.5-liter inline-four, both of which are extremely reliable.
Early models (2005-2008) have problems with the radiator that end up destroying the automatic transmissions, so avoid these model years unless you find one that has a rebuilt transmission or comes with a manual gearbox. The most reliable models, according to customer reports, were built from 2009 onwards.
Unlike the Tacoma, this truck is far more affordable, and there are plenty of well-equipped, 4WD V6 models to choose from. First-generation Honda Ridgeline (MY2006-2014)
Honda. The company’s first foray into the world of pickup trucks began in 2005 when it unveiled the innovative Ridgeline unibody pickup.
It comes with an in-bed trunk, a dual-action tailgate, a dent, and a corrosion-proof half-ton composite bed, not to mention the fully independent suspension that makes it the best handling truck on our list.
All models come with an innovative 4WD system, a five-speed automatic, and a 250-hp 3.5-liter V6. The Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg) and has a maximum payload of up to 1,546 lbs (701 kg). It also offers a surprisingly spacious cabin for a mid-size truck and all the basic features you could ask for.
Models from 2009 onwards are especially reliable, receiving positive reviews from a huge number of owners, and you can find plenty of them under the $10k mark. Second-generation Toyota Tundra (MY2007-present)
Tundra is one of the most reliable pickup trucks out there. However, don’t expect too many options under $10,000. Still, if you’re looking for a basic 2WD full-size truck that won’t require expensive repairs, there are several available options.
The Tundra comes with a variety of V6 and V8 engines, depending on the model year, and all of them are extremely solid. The same can be said about the five- or six-speed automatic gearboxes built by Aisin-Warner.
Out of all model years, the 2007 version has the most negative reviews, with some owners reporting issues with the injection air pump. Nevertheless, if you find one that had this part replaced, you shouldn’t have any major problems.
In conclusion, if reliability is the main quality that you look for and you don't chase a particular model or the best hauling and towing ratings, the Ridgeline should be your best bet. For $10,000, there are plenty of well-equipped models out there, and the comfort and handling it offers are unbeatable.
If you’re looking for a reliable full-size truck that you’ll be using primarily for work, then a Tundra is the obvious choice. It’s extremely reliable and one of the most capable trucks you can find.