TRD-Tuned Toyota Tacoma Lift Kit Works with Safety Sense, Priced at $1,350

Together with the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra, the Toyota Tacoma was one of the five trucks that made their way into the top ten list of best-selling vehicles on the American market in 2020. And the Japanese carmaker achieved all this without having to turn to insane upgrade packages, or by releasing an unhealthy number of special editions for it.
Yet from time to time Tacoma fans must get something to get their blood pumping again. In February 2021, that something comes in the form of a lift kit handled by Toyota Racing Development (TRD).
The system is based on TRD-tuned Bilstein monotube shocks, and that is instantly visible thanks to the “Tuned by TRD” graphics featured on them. According to Toyota, this is the only lift kit approved by the carmaker’s tuning arm as a match for Safety Sense, and will only be available as a dealer-installed option.
On the table for all 2020 Tacomas with V6s and 4x4 drive, it brings 2-inch of extra lift at the front and 1-inch at the rear. The hardware gifts the truck with increased ground clearance (1.7 inches more), a better approach angle (32 degrees), and slightly improved breakover and departure angles (23 and 24 degrees, respectively).
The lift kit comprises a millimeter-wave sensor and a new camera support bracket to make it compatible with the Toyota Safety Sense system. It is also offered together with a TRD Pro-style front grille with “heritage-inspired TOYOTA lettering across the front.”
Toyota is charging $1,350 for the kit, not including labor. It estimates it will take dealers about five hours to get it installed, and once on, it is covered by a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty if installed prior or at time of the truck’s sale, or 1-year, 12,000-mile warranty if it comes as an aftermarket piece.
You can find full details on the lift kit, as released by Toyota, in the press release section below.
The system is based on TRD-tuned Bilstein monotube shocks, and that is instantly visible thanks to the “Tuned by TRD” graphics featured on them. According to Toyota, this is the only lift kit approved by the carmaker’s tuning arm as a match for Safety Sense, and will only be available as a dealer-installed option.
On the table for all 2020 Tacomas with V6s and 4x4 drive, it brings 2-inch of extra lift at the front and 1-inch at the rear. The hardware gifts the truck with increased ground clearance (1.7 inches more), a better approach angle (32 degrees), and slightly improved breakover and departure angles (23 and 24 degrees, respectively).
The lift kit comprises a millimeter-wave sensor and a new camera support bracket to make it compatible with the Toyota Safety Sense system. It is also offered together with a TRD Pro-style front grille with “heritage-inspired TOYOTA lettering across the front.”
Toyota is charging $1,350 for the kit, not including labor. It estimates it will take dealers about five hours to get it installed, and once on, it is covered by a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty if installed prior or at time of the truck’s sale, or 1-year, 12,000-mile warranty if it comes as an aftermarket piece.
You can find full details on the lift kit, as released by Toyota, in the press release section below.