Whatever Happened to the Infamous 1993 O.J. Simpson Ford Bronco?

It was a relatively quiet Friday evening when news broke that star American football player O.J. “The Juice” Simpson had become a wanted man after failing to turn himself in for questioning in relation to the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend. Simpson, a star athlete and a wholesome family figure-type of guy, was on the move and the car itself, a 1993 white Ford Bronco, would become an international star in the following couple of hours.
Between 5.56 p.m. and 7.57 p.m., the Bronco with the plates 3DHY503, driven by Simpson’s friend Al Cowlings traveled along Los Angeles’ freeways with several police cars in pursuit and over twenty helicopters in the air. Almost 100 million people both from the U.S. and worldwide tuned in on television to watch the chase, with the biggest media outlets (AP, Reuters, CNN) tuning in with live coverage. Even the NBA Finals had to be cut short in order to air the chase.
Cowlings was at the wheel, with Simpson in the passenger seat, presumably holding a gun to his own head and saying he would never turn himself in. As the chase continued, people with homemade signs came out in the streets, hanging on overpasses to hail and shout encouragement at Simpson as he passed by. It was insanity – even by today’s standards, where it takes nothing but a tweet to trigger insanity across the globe.
Because of the history it comes with and especially because of the controversy around the Simpson case, this Bronco isn’t as sought after as a murder vehicle like, say, Bonnie and Clyde’s getaway car, which also happened to be their place of death. So no wonder then that it spend many years in hiding and then even more years on display, before the owner tried – and failed – to sell it.
Only a short while after the chase, Cowlings sold the Bronco to a company called Starifacts, which offered to pay him an impressive $75,000 for it. The estimated value of the Bronco at the time was of some $1,800, so Cowlings would have made a serious profit.
However, Simpson’s former agent, Mike Gilbert, found out that the company planned to use the Bronco to offer “tours” that would include a reiteration to the chase and a visit to Nicole’s grave. Since the trial hadn’t concluded yet, he offered Cowlings the same amount and he kept the car in storage, under lock and key, until 2012.
Up next, Gilbert agreed to have the Bronco on display at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, as part of a sports memorabilia exhibit. It sat in front of the hotel for some time and, when the hotel asked to bring it inside, which would have required taking it apart and putting it back on together inside, Gilbert refused. He took back the car and kept it.
In 2017, Gilbert tried to get some media attention and hopefully secure a buyer by having the Bronco featured on the reality series Pawn Stars, on the episode called “If the Pawn Don’t Fit,” a clear reference to Simpson’s now-famous line “if the glove don’t fit,” which reportedly got him out of jail. He asked for $1.3 million and then $1.25 million for it, though he was told it would probably not sell for more than $1 million at an auction. He also said he’d been offered $500,000 for it before, but turned it down because it was a shameless under-appreciation of the value of the car.
Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Gilbert has the original gas left in the tank after the chase, the original tires and the vehicle registration papers. It sits next to Ted Bundy’s Bug and John Dillinger’s car.
If you’re too young to have seen it or would like a trip down memory lane, here is the infamous low-speed car chase that still represents a spot on Ford’s good record.
