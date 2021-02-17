50 Years Ago: Did Stuttgart Choose to Step Back? After Such a Promising Start...

The Land Rover Defender Pickup will Return and it Could Look Like This

20 photos Coupé body, gullwing doors, fuel direct injection, checkered seats upholstery? Also, we should add the name of Rudolf Uhlenhaut. Probably these details will make you think about the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL/W 198 back in 1954.



Even if everything listed here fits, very few people might remember another car, shown some 16 years later: the Mercedes C 111-II. And it’s hard to believe they spent a such an extensive amount of work on this car just to make it a concept or a technical test-bed vehicle. Here’s what we have to say about it nowadays.



During the last part of the sixties, as chief of the development department of the



Two renowned designers worked on the C 111’s style: Paul Bracq, who penned the early versions (see him in one of our bw photos), and Bruno Sacco, who completed the design in 1969. The so-called C 111-II, which had its premiere at the 1969 Frankfurt Motor Show, looks pretty much like a ready to go into production car: everything on its body is perfectly integrated, the interior trim is well put together, with a dedicated design for the upholstery and dashboard. Even the luggage compartment was studied and optimized!



In the engine bay, there was a formidable piece of engineering: a three-rotor Wankel engine with an output of 280 PS. Soon, for 1970, one more rotor was added and the power peak reached 350 PS, giving the C 111-II a top speed of 300 kph (186 mph).



This being said, wouldn’t you have expected the presentation of a definitive C 111 version for 1971? Something to show that Stuttgart was able to do-it-again regarding the legendary 300 SL? As we all know by now, unhappily, this never happened. Some say the typical technical shortcomings (high oil consumption, precarious reliability and durability) of the rotary engines ended it.



Of the twelve cars built, eleven were powered by Wankel engines. Sometime later, two of the cars were temporarily fitted with conventional fuel-fed V8 engines, while the 1975 C 111-III (different design) was used as a test-bed for the modern diesel technology.To us, the V8 engines seem like a quite good idea, but, probably, it didn't look good enough to some top-executives in Stuttgart.



