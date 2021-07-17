First Tent Ever To Offer a Separate Section for Your Dog Makes Hiking More Fun

Backpacking is always a fun activity, but it is even more exciting when you’re accompanied by your best friend, your dog. Which is why Kings Peak thought it is only fair for your beloved four-footed friend to have his own sleeping space in your tent.
The Kings Peak Tent boasts of being the first one on the market to offer a separate section in the tent specially designed for your dog, with a separate door and everything. Because as much as you love your quadruped, you’d rather keep its (so often) dirty pawprints away from your sleeping bag, backpack, and your other belongings. Not to mention the issues of space or snoring (yes, a lot of them do that, and quite loudly).
With all these aspects in mind, the Kings Peak Tent offers 88 in (2.2m) in length for the human section and 24 in (0.6m) for your dog. The tent has a height of 46in (1.1m) and a width of 52 in (1.3m). It comes with a 30-denier polyurethane-coated ripstop nylon for the main tent and rainfly and a 15-denier ripstop nylon mesh. It weighs 5lb 2 oz (2.3 kg) and it offers 30 percent more space than an average two-person tent. You can accommodate two people and one or two dogs in the tent.
Your pup can get inside its tent through a large door featured on the interior wall and there’s also a separate exterior door that allows the dog to freely get in and out of its tent section without bothering you or inviting mosquitos into your part of the tent. You can also choose to remove the large mesh wall inside the tent, to allow quick access to your pooch, or you can just zip it and unzip it according to your preferences.
If you are interested in the Kings Peak Tent, you can visit its creator's Indiegogo page. You can get the tent for a pledge of $169. The estimated delivery date is December 2021.
With all these aspects in mind, the Kings Peak Tent offers 88 in (2.2m) in length for the human section and 24 in (0.6m) for your dog. The tent has a height of 46in (1.1m) and a width of 52 in (1.3m). It comes with a 30-denier polyurethane-coated ripstop nylon for the main tent and rainfly and a 15-denier ripstop nylon mesh. It weighs 5lb 2 oz (2.3 kg) and it offers 30 percent more space than an average two-person tent. You can accommodate two people and one or two dogs in the tent.
Your pup can get inside its tent through a large door featured on the interior wall and there’s also a separate exterior door that allows the dog to freely get in and out of its tent section without bothering you or inviting mosquitos into your part of the tent. You can also choose to remove the large mesh wall inside the tent, to allow quick access to your pooch, or you can just zip it and unzip it according to your preferences.
If you are interested in the Kings Peak Tent, you can visit its creator's Indiegogo page. You can get the tent for a pledge of $169. The estimated delivery date is December 2021.