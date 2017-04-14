autoevolution

Kickstarter Project Unveils Automatic Car Tent, It Costs $292

 
14 Apr 2017, 12:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Camping can be a very fun activity, but assembling a tent is not the highlight of the trip. A company has figured this out, and it developed a multi-purpose car tent that can be used for outdoor adventures.
It is called Lanmodo, and that is also the name of the product. It is described as an automatic car shelter, and can be placed on the roof of any car in less than a minute. From there, the customer uses a remote control to expand the tent to cover the passenger compartment.

Opening up the canopy provides shelter from sun, hail, snow, and even rain. It does not cover the entire car, but its creators claim it will make a difference on a sunny day. The coolest element of this device is that it can be turned into a tent big enough for seven people with just a few accessories.

Lanmodo’s wireless, automatic shelter can also work as a beach umbrella, and it has several other uses. It has a fiberglass structure, and it can be tethered to a vehicle using uncommon ropes that cannot be cut with a pair of scissors. The latter is also a theft deterrent, its creators explain.

This shelter is built to survive winds of up to 30 miles per hour, which is more than we would feel comfortable with an object placed on a vehicle using a suction cup. The start-up that developed it has a goal of $30,000 on Kickstarter to enable the production of the system.

Backers gain access to Lanmodo canopy, remote, and charger for $292. The elements of the construction are designed not to scratch the paint of an automobile if they accidentally touch its surface.

Other accessories are sold separately, and shipments are supposed to start in July. It is available in black navy, silver, and pink, but the creators of the device claim they can sell custom designs if clients request them.

After July 2017, the price of the Lanmodo will reach $399, which will probably be the cost of a customized unit.





tent invention innovation camping nature kickstarter
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78