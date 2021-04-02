The Flagstaff Tent Camper Goes From Small Towable to Full-Size Home in Minutes

If you haven’t heard of this company yet, prepare to add it as an option for your next RV or camper purchase.
This team has been around since 1996, when Peter Liegl decided to start an RV company focused on offering a greater outdoor experience to people by building a better vehicle. Sure, they may not have been around since the first days of companies like Airstream and Winnebago, but once you’re done learning about what they can offer, that won’t matter.
Over the years, this company has grown to be considered one of the larger RV companies in North America, producing everything from class A and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and camping trailers like the Flagstaff.
Now, like most other trailers of this kind, several floorplans are available to choose from, each depending on your needs, style, and of course, bank account. Each of these floorplans falls into three different series: MAC, Limited (Ltd), and High Wall (HW).
bang for buck from the three series. It targets the active family with plenty of standard features and enough extras to create your own one-of-a-kind.
Ltd Series campers are a bit lighter on all the bedazzling but with an emphasis on construction and quality. These are the entry-level campers from the team and include a limited lifetime warranty.
HW Series campers are exactly what the name would imply. Designed for camping families, the focus was to create a camper with large features in an ultra-light setting. Large spaces, upgraded appliances, and tasty interiors are signatures of this series.
No matter the series you choose, the following specs are valid for all camper bases, according to the massive brochure this team puts at your disposal. Starting from the ground up, nitrogen-filled steel-belted radial tires hold a tubular powder-coated steel frame. When at rest, the tent will be standing on a set of stabilizer jacks with sand pads. Dexter Torflex axles are mentioned, but not if all models include this feature.
For the HW Series, standard features include Slatewood interiors, white fiberglass exterior, wood drawers with full extension guides, solar prep on the frame, and countless others. LED ceiling lights, aluminum wheels, oven, microwave, and shower/cassette toilet, are also available. I’m not even going to mention the options you can add.
Ltd Series tents are a bit less equipped. For example, there’s no mention of an oven or toilet but it does include the same Slatewood interior, solar prep, and only two rear stabilizer jacks. Leaf spring axles, roof vent, and 25-amp converter are a few other standard features. Here too, the team at Forest places a few options at your disposal, including a 40-amp solar portable solar panel, electric brakes, and a power lift system.
As far as pricing goes, it all depends on the dealership you use. For the 2021 options, the rates I've found have been anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 and up. Again, this depends on the dealership, and sometimes, even the camper being new or used, not to mention the added extras you can opt for.
Think of it this way, what you’ve just read only represents about 10 to 15% of all the standard features and options available for the Flagstaff. Imagine what this team has in store for this and their larger, better-equipped vehicles.
This team has been around since 1996, when Peter Liegl decided to start an RV company focused on offering a greater outdoor experience to people by building a better vehicle. Sure, they may not have been around since the first days of companies like Airstream and Winnebago, but once you’re done learning about what they can offer, that won’t matter.
Over the years, this company has grown to be considered one of the larger RV companies in North America, producing everything from class A and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and camping trailers like the Flagstaff.
Now, like most other trailers of this kind, several floorplans are available to choose from, each depending on your needs, style, and of course, bank account. Each of these floorplans falls into three different series: MAC, Limited (Ltd), and High Wall (HW).
bang for buck from the three series. It targets the active family with plenty of standard features and enough extras to create your own one-of-a-kind.
Ltd Series campers are a bit lighter on all the bedazzling but with an emphasis on construction and quality. These are the entry-level campers from the team and include a limited lifetime warranty.
HW Series campers are exactly what the name would imply. Designed for camping families, the focus was to create a camper with large features in an ultra-light setting. Large spaces, upgraded appliances, and tasty interiors are signatures of this series.
No matter the series you choose, the following specs are valid for all camper bases, according to the massive brochure this team puts at your disposal. Starting from the ground up, nitrogen-filled steel-belted radial tires hold a tubular powder-coated steel frame. When at rest, the tent will be standing on a set of stabilizer jacks with sand pads. Dexter Torflex axles are mentioned, but not if all models include this feature.
For the HW Series, standard features include Slatewood interiors, white fiberglass exterior, wood drawers with full extension guides, solar prep on the frame, and countless others. LED ceiling lights, aluminum wheels, oven, microwave, and shower/cassette toilet, are also available. I’m not even going to mention the options you can add.
Ltd Series tents are a bit less equipped. For example, there’s no mention of an oven or toilet but it does include the same Slatewood interior, solar prep, and only two rear stabilizer jacks. Leaf spring axles, roof vent, and 25-amp converter are a few other standard features. Here too, the team at Forest places a few options at your disposal, including a 40-amp solar portable solar panel, electric brakes, and a power lift system.
As far as pricing goes, it all depends on the dealership you use. For the 2021 options, the rates I've found have been anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 and up. Again, this depends on the dealership, and sometimes, even the camper being new or used, not to mention the added extras you can opt for.
Think of it this way, what you’ve just read only represents about 10 to 15% of all the standard features and options available for the Flagstaff. Imagine what this team has in store for this and their larger, better-equipped vehicles.