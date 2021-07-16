Ford Ranger Gets Diesel-Powered, Manual-Equipped Special Edition in Thailand

The Ranger came back to the U.S. for the 2019 model year, but it’s worth remembering the mid-size truck hasn’t been redesigned from the ground up since 2011. Produced in many parts of the world, the Ranger also flaunts region-specific models such as the XL Street Special Edition.
Produced exclusively for Thailand at the AAT assembly plant in Rayong, this pickup may seem a little strange to North American readers due to its drivetrain. The XL Street Special Edition comes only with the 2.2-liter TDCi, a four-cylinder turbo diesel that produces 160 PS (158 horsepower) and 385 Nm (283 pound-feet) of torque. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission rather than a six-speed automatic or the 10R80 that Ford offers in the United States of America, the oil-burning engine sends its mojo to the rear axle.
Ford of Thailand couldn’t make a case for a four-wheel-drive option or a torque-converter automatic, which makes a lot of sense because Thailand has a much smaller GDP per capita than the United States of America or the European Union. Limited to 300 units, the blue-painted truck retails at 682,000 baht or $20,800 at current exchange rates. And yes, that’s baht because the Thai language doesn’t have a plural form or mode like English.
In addition to the striking exterior color, the XL Street Special Edition flexes red and white decals on the hood, roof, front fenders, doors, bedsides, and tailgate for good measure. On the visual front, highlights also include 16-inch black alloys, black caps for the side mirrors, and black door handles.
Although far from lavish, the interior isn’t too shabby either. The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is the centerpiece thanks to SYNC goodies that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six-speaker audio, dual airbags, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror round off the list of features.
In related news, 2022 will be the final model year of the T6-based Ranger. Ford intends to start production of the next-generation truck for the 2023 model year, and on this occasion, the U.S. will get the Ranger Raptor too.
