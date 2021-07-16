Ford Recalls 850,000 Utility Vehicles, Pickup Trucks Over Three Issues

Vast 72 Concept Offers Exceptional Luxury and 3 Pools, Because 1 Is Not Enough

I’m not a fan of the fix-or-repair-daily platitude, but Ford is asking for it on many occasions. This morning, for example, the Blue Oval announced three recalls that include a whopping 850,630 SUVs and trucks. 18 photos



Adding insult to injury, Ford is recalling 2020 to 2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles that have been previously called back over nine problems since August 5th, 2019. Approximately 40,995 units feature a battery cable wire harness that may not be properly secured, allowing contact with the A/C system’s compressor pulley. Rubbing through the insulation ultimately results in a short circuit, and that electrical short circuit may morph into a vehicle fire.



F-350 Super Duty customers also need to bring their workhorses in for repairs, namely a weld issue that leads to rear driveline disconnection. 34,855 trucks produced between August 6th, 2020 and May 15th, 2021 are called back, and the fix consists of a new axle housing or a weld repair.



The biggest recall concerns the 2013 to 2017 model year



Affected Explorers were built in the U.S. and Russia between September 4th, 2012 and September 30th, 2017, and the Ford Motor Company is aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition in North America alone.



