Black-on-Black, Unique 2021 Bronco RTR Has a Dash of Fair Lane for a Good Cause

Now that the first deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco are (finally) on their merry way, it’s time for the fans to decide how to spend their hard-earned money. And RTR Vehicles has an interesting proposition: enter to win a one-of-one build via donations that will support Fair Lane, the home of Clara and Henry Ford.
The 1,300-acre (530 ha) estate of the FoMoCo founder Henry Ford and his wife, Clara Ford, is located in Dearborn, Michigan – along the banks of River Rouge. As such, it’s no wonder that it not only includes a big limestone house, but also other interesting amenities such as an electrical power plant on the dammed river, stables, or extensive landmark gardens.
Naturally, parts of the estate are open to the public and serve museum duties, while the entire ensemble has been deemed a National Historic Landmark. It takes a lot of effort for the constant preservation of such large areas, so it’s only logical for the estate to accept donations from the public.
Fans of all things Henry Ford might also find it interesting that RTR Vehicles has decided to chip in and offer the chance for one lucky sweepstakes participant to drive home in a one-of-one Bronco prepared by the aftermarket specialist. It was directly inspired and specially created in support of the efforts to preserve Fair Lane, so it’s dressed up exactly as Henry Ford would have liked, sporting a black-on-black exterior.
This collectible also has a raft of bespoke elements created personally by Vaughn Gittin Jr. They include an RTR Grille with integrated lights, rock sliders, RTR tire carrier, 17-inch RTR Tech 6 off-road wheels, a light bar, as well as the unique RTR graphics package with Fair Line site topography, among others.
And that’s just for the exterior, whereas the cabin also features perks such as a full RTR leather upholstery with a bespoke design inspired by the Billiard Room of the estate. There’s also a hand-made Copper dash plate made from the Fair Lane roof’s material or a walnut wood inlay for the transmission shifter.
Just $25 will get anyone a total of 20 entries into the sweepstakes (one can go up to $2,000 for 4,000 tickets), which is really not a bad deal for a 2021 Bronco equipped with so many unique features. Besides, the 4-Door Big Bend in Shadow Black (2.3-liter EcoBoost, ten-speed automatic) already costs $35,880 on its own without even adding any optional goodies.
Naturally, parts of the estate are open to the public and serve museum duties, while the entire ensemble has been deemed a National Historic Landmark. It takes a lot of effort for the constant preservation of such large areas, so it’s only logical for the estate to accept donations from the public.
Fans of all things Henry Ford might also find it interesting that RTR Vehicles has decided to chip in and offer the chance for one lucky sweepstakes participant to drive home in a one-of-one Bronco prepared by the aftermarket specialist. It was directly inspired and specially created in support of the efforts to preserve Fair Lane, so it’s dressed up exactly as Henry Ford would have liked, sporting a black-on-black exterior.
This collectible also has a raft of bespoke elements created personally by Vaughn Gittin Jr. They include an RTR Grille with integrated lights, rock sliders, RTR tire carrier, 17-inch RTR Tech 6 off-road wheels, a light bar, as well as the unique RTR graphics package with Fair Line site topography, among others.
And that’s just for the exterior, whereas the cabin also features perks such as a full RTR leather upholstery with a bespoke design inspired by the Billiard Room of the estate. There’s also a hand-made Copper dash plate made from the Fair Lane roof’s material or a walnut wood inlay for the transmission shifter.
Just $25 will get anyone a total of 20 entries into the sweepstakes (one can go up to $2,000 for 4,000 tickets), which is really not a bad deal for a 2021 Bronco equipped with so many unique features. Besides, the 4-Door Big Bend in Shadow Black (2.3-liter EcoBoost, ten-speed automatic) already costs $35,880 on its own without even adding any optional goodies.