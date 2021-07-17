5 Toyota GR Yaris Vs. Honda S660 Comparo Puts The Spotlight On Their Three-Pots

Toyota Fails to Throw Shade at Ford in 4Runner vs. Bronco Comparison Video

Although they’re not direct competitors, the 4Runner and Bronco have a few things in common. Both are body-on-frame SUVs, both are capable of traversing difficult terrain, and both feature at least one locking diff. 11 photos



Dependable though it may be, the Japanese utility vehicle has a lot of drawbacks over the retro-styled Bronco. Not only did Toyota roll out the fifth-gen 4Runner a whopping 12 years ago, but it’s costlier than the Ford at $36,765 and far more archaic in terms of engine and tranny choices.



Rated at 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet (377 Nm) of torque, the 4.0-liter V6 is paired to a five-speed automatic whereas the Bronco has two EcoBoost mills, a seven-speed manual with a crawler gear, and a 10-speed automatic. It’s also worth highlighting that even the base 2.3-liter turbo is more potent at 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) on premium fuel while 87 octane drops those figures to 275 hp and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm).



But wait, there’s more! At the 3:36 timestamp, Toyota says the



Trying to act like a third option after the Bronco and Jeep Wrangler isn't going to win Toyota any customers, more so because Toyota dealers partake in ridiculous markups. As much as I love the 4Runner as the thinking man's SUV and as much as I critique Ford for all of its Bronco fails, we can all agree that the hottest utility vehicle for the 2021 model year is the Bronco.



